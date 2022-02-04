News KRA impostors on the loose, taxman warns traders

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By BRIAN NGUGI

Traders have been falling prey to fraudsters masquerading as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) employees in a bid to extort them, the taxman has warned.

In a public notice, KRA said the impostors have been soliciting bribes from taxpayers.

“Kindly note that all KRA staff on duty must always provide identification before entering your premises or transacting on behalf of KRA,” said Deputy Commissioner, Marketing and Communication Grace Wandera.

KRA urged businesses to confirm the identity of the taxman’s staff using formal channels.

“The system is available on the KRA website, USSD via *572# or through the KRA M-Service App,” said Ms Wandera.

“If in doubt, call telephone number 0726984668 and report the matter.”

The warning comes amid an aggressive pursuit of suspected tax cheats marked by the raids on premises by KRA officers and property auctions.

KRA has also been using various databases to pursue suspected tax cheats, among them bank statements, import records, motor vehicle registration details, Kenya Power records and data from the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCCA), which reveal individuals who own assets such as helicopters.

The taxman is also beefing up the Intelligence and Strategic Operations unit of the KRA— tasked with detecting tax evasion schemes — will get 110 additional staff in the three years to June 2024 in efforts to raid tax cheats.