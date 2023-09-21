News Laxmanbhai: Founder of construction company dies

By SAM KIPLAGAT

The founder of Laxmanbhai Construction Ltd Laxmanbhai Bhimji K. Raghwani has died.

Mr Laxmanbhai, who founded the company in 1953 passed on on Thursday, in India.

“It is with immense grief and sadness that we lose our largest sponsor to date the legendary contractor Laxmanbhai who has virtually built the best buildings in the country,” a statement from the company said.

“For us at Laxmanbhai Construction Ltd, we would not be the company that we are, without his guidance, vision, blessings and hard work. His work ethic, discipline and fighting spirit are an example, to follow for all our current and future employees.”

Started in 1953, the firm is behind the construction of many iconic buildings in the country, including the Villa Rosa Kempinski Hotel in Nairobi, Hemingways Hotel in Karen, Lonrho House, Sarova Stanley (remodelled), the UN complex in Gigiri and English Point Marina in Mombasa, which the company used the very latest eco-friendly methods.

Others are Telposta Towers.

“Laxmanbhai was a true hero of this country and for the last 3 years he has fed 7,000 slum school children every day with team Pankaj. God rest his soul in love and peace,” the message stated.

Africa Outlook Magazine in August 2015 said Mr Laxmanbhai built the firm from a registered capital of Sh100,000 and 30 members of staff in 1953.

