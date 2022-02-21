News Lobby seeks to make it easy to end marriages

A lobby has moved to court seeking to make it easier for couples to end their marriage by avoiding rigorous court proceedings.

Copler Attorneys & Consultancy in a petition to the High Court wants Part X of the Marriage Act, which provides for the grounds that should be met for a party to file a petition for divorce, quashed.

The lobby says the Marriage Act contravenes several articles of the constitution and is thus unconstitutional.

It argues that parties to a marriage should be at liberty to terminate their unions by consent and upon filing the consent in court, a decree filed before the Registrar of Marriage and the union should be deemed dissolved.

“A mandatory injunction issued to Parliament to amend the Marriage Act of 2014 and the Matrimonial Causes Act, to enable parties in a marriage of whichever regime to terminate marriage by consent,” the lobby says.

Mr Borniface Akusala, the executive director of the organisation says it is unconscionable to subject parties to a marriage to humiliation, torture, expense and inconvenience in a bid to direct fault of the other party, for them to exercise the right to exit.

In 2020, High Court judge Reuben Nyakundi quashed a section of the law that barred couples from divorcing before three years of marriage.

In the latest petition, Mr Akusala says most marriages have turned abusive, empty shells, where parties are just in it because of apprehension that their private contentious being, will be aired in public.

