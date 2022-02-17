News MPs seek portal to monitor funds usage by varsities

A parliamentary committee has recommended the establishment of a centralised data portal for universities to monitor the use of public funds.

The Budget and Appropriations Committee wants an additional Sh15 million allocation for the year starting July for the University Funding Board (UFB) to complete the installation of the software.

Currently, data is manually collected to create a database for government-sponsored students, per university making coordination of funding and accountability a headache.

“Within the next three months the education sub-sector should through the UFB establish and implement the university education data management information system (UFDMIS) to promote accountability and improve management of disbursed funds,” reads the committee report.

The portal will host the bio-data of government-sponsored students in public and private universities which will be used to compute funding.

It is envisaged that the system will enable self-verification of data by the beneficiary students and universities to boost transparency.

The UFB had put the total project cost at Sh48million.

The committee chaired by Kieni MP Kanini Kega reckons having the system in place will help address student information discrepancies that have led to skewed capitation of universities.

The institutions of higher learning are facing cash flow challenges due to falling government capitation and a sharp fall in the number of self-sponsored students that generated billions.

The institutions are currently struggling to pay staff, complete infrastructure projects and honour obligations payroll taxes, retirement benefits, and insurance premiums for employees.

The financial woes have seen Egerton University shut for close to three months and learning at Moi University paralysed following a lectures’ strike due to delayed payment of allowances.

In August, auctioneers seized assets belonging to the Technical University of Kenya (TUK) over Sh41 million debt it owes to a lecturers’ union.

