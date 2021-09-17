News Planes bound for JKIA diverted to Mombasa due to bad weather

The main entrance to Moi International Airport in Mombasa. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By WACHIRA MWANGI

Some flights were on Friday morning diverted from the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport to Mombasa due to bad weather in Nairobi.

Moi International Airport manager Peter Wafula said at least five aircraft were diverted before mid-morning.

Some of the planes that landed in Mombasa include Egypt Air from Dar es Salaam, Jambojet, two Kenya Airways flights from Accra and Lagos.

Mr Wafula said more flights would be diverted if the weather conditions in Nairobi persist.

He said a Jambojet plane that left Mombasa for Nairobi had to turn back.