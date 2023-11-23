News Safaricom ranked third best employer in Africa

Chief Executive Officer of Safaricom PLC, Peter Ndegwa on October 11, 2023, at Sarit Expo Centre, Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By DOMINIC OMONDI

More by this Author

Safaricom is the best employer in Africa behind South Africa’s Absa Group and Standard Bank, a new survey shows.

Forbes’ annual list of the World’s Best Employers has put Safaricom at position 164 in a ranking of 700 multinationals from 43 nations.

Nairobi Securities Exchange

The company, which is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange, is the most profitable in the region. It has 5,500 staff.

Safaricom is the region’s most profitable firm having recorded a net profit of Sh34.2 billion in the six months to September.

In 2018, Forbes Business magazine named Safaricom the best employer in Africa and 67th in the world in a ranking of 500 publicly traded companies from 60 countries.

The second best employer in 2018 ranking was Naspers at position 224 globally, followed by First Rand (432) and Sanlam (457) all from South Africa.

Ethiopia subsidiary

Safaricom added 675 jobs in the year to March, many of them being in its Ethiopia subsidiary that went into full operation during the period.

In the 2023 ranking Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to create the seventh annual list of the World’s Best Employers.

To determine the ranking, Forbes and Statista surveyed over 170,000 employees in over 50 countries who work for multinational companies and institutions.