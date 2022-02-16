News Tax tribunal orders Brick and Mortar to pay KRA Sh189 million

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By Edna Mwenda

The Tax Appeals Tribunal has ordered an international company to pay taxes amounting to Sh189 million after it failed to demonstrate any wrongdoing on KRA’s assessment.

This is after Brick and Mortar Holdings Limited, a company with an interest in the transport sector, failed to demonstrate gaps during KRA’s audit of the company’s tax obligations.

According to the taxman, the taxes in demand comprise of Corporation Tax, Pay as You Earn (PAYE) and Value Added Tax (VAT).

The company had alleged that KRA failed to communicate its decision within the stipulated timelines.

On the issue of service of the assessment notice, which the Appellant claims was not done, the tribunal ruled saying, “we find this to be a misleading submission by the Appellant as the notice of intention to audit was acknowledged on behalf of the Appellant by Mr Duncan Mwangi, the Appellant’s accountant.”

However, the tribunal held that before the company could fault the KRA’s decision, it was incumbent upon it to demonstrate that it had also complied with the set timelines and provided the required documents that would enable KRA to consider and make a decision, something it had failed to do.

On 12th September 2017, Brick and Mortar received a notice from KRA prompting them for an audit according to the law. The purpose of the audit being, verification of sales turnover for the period under review, and verification of expenses for both direct and indirect operating expenses.

A month later, KRA sent a reminder notice to avail supporting documents of which Brick and Mortar did not comply. Later on 22nd November 2017, another letter was sent demanding for supporting documentation.

From the documents shared to the taxman, it was established that the Appellant (Brick and Mortar) under declared sales, had claimed unsupported expenses and director drawings.

The taxman issued a demand for taxes amount to Sh189 million which was communicated to the Appellant on 11th January 2018 on email and via iTax a decision the appellant denied and appealed.

“We find the appeal herein lacks merit… the respondent’s objection decision dated 10th April 2018 be and is hereby upheld in its entirety,” said Mahat Somane, chairperson tax tribunal.

On the prayer by the company for costs of the appeal, the tribunal ruled against saying, “each party to bear its own costs.”