News Top 40 Under 40 launch

Nation Media Group chief executive Stephen Gitagama, IQVIA General Manager Eastern Africa Carolyne Ndolo and Nation Media Group's External Affairs and Marketing Manager Clifford Machoka toast during the launch of 2021 Top 40 Under 40 at Inchcape Kenya on October 5, 2021. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author Summary Now in its 13th year, the initiative by Nation Media Group’s Business Daily fetes men and women under 40 years in corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, jua kali, sports, arts, and creatives, who have made a great impact in their field and society.

Each year, the nominations attract over 1,500 people.

Top corporate employees, lawyers, and doctors have dominated the winners’ category but Mr Gitagama said this year’s nomination is likely to attract more creatives.

Business Daily has relaunched the annual awards Top 40 Under 40, opening up nominations of exceptional men and women who are driving change in Kenya.

Now in its 13th year, the initiative by Nation Media Group’s Business Daily fetes men and women under 40 years in corporate leadership, entrepreneurship, jua kali, sports, arts, and creatives, who have made a great impact in their field and society.

“We are looking at game-changers across all sectors be it artists, IT people, corporate leaders, musicians, or footballers. This gives a chance to anyone to be among Top 40 under 40 2021,” said Stephen Gitagama, Nation Media Group chief executive said.

“We are focusing on people who have performed and changed lives of other people in different sectors and not only those in white-collar jobs.”

Each year, the nominations attract over 1,500 people. Top corporate employees, lawyers, and doctors have dominated the winners’ category but Mr Gitagama said this year’s nomination is likely to attract more creatives.

“We expect to see a hybrid in applicants because Covid-19 has opened opportunities in the digital economy,” he said at the launch yesterday.

The winners will be picked by five judges; Twiga CEO Peter Njonjo, Safaricom chief enterprise business office Kris Senanu and Omidyar Network director of investments Ory Okolloh.

The other judges will be Pollmans Tours and Baobab Beach Resort and Spa, group director of operations Mohammed Hersi, and Vivo Activewear chief executive Wandia Gichuru.

“This platform allows achievers to tell their stories and inspire young people to do more, better and different,” Mr Senanu said.

Top 40 Under 40 has bolstered careers and opened job opportunities for many winners.

Ronald Arao, a past winner and director for East and Central Africa for Electrolux Group, said the achievement opened job opportunities despite it being a pandemic period.

He received four high-level job offers including as director for a US start-up based in Kenya, as a chief commercial officer, and to head business development with a multinational firm.

PLOT NEW CAREER

In 2019, when he received the award, he was country manager for Bosch Kenya and has since changed jobs twice.

Before joining Electrolux, he served as the commercial director for Burn Manufacturing.

He started his career as a brand manager with British company, Reckitt. “Even though the economy was hard last year, I had four offers. I have listed the Top 40 Under 40 award in my LinkedIn and CV. It contributed to me being sought after,” he added.

He stood out for mentoring young people in branding and marketing.

“The people who nominated me looked at what I had done in the industry and society,” he said.

Caroline Ndolo, a general manager of healthcare consulting company, IQVIA and a nurse by profession said the award inspired nurses plotting a new career.

“Nurses are ordinarily known to be at the hospital bedside. My success story is proof that a nurse can leave the nursing and go into sales, marketing and eventually rise into a position of influence and be successful,” she said.

The 2019 winner said the Top 40 Under 40 award helped her stay on course through Covid-19 when business was challenging and managing workers working from home was difficult.

“I won the award because I have been through a lot of change; from being a nurse to a pharmaceutical representative, medical devices and then running an organisation that sells services. Top 40 under 40 gave me reassurance of how far I have come and ought to go,” she said.

“This year’s award comes at a time when many people need encouragement especially as they try to build careers in a struggling economy. This is the most amazing time to be among the Top 40 Under 40 2021. It will show you that you have been through much but can still win.” The nominations will run from October 5 to 26, and winners announced in a publication on November 12 for men, and November 26 for women.

This year’s sponsors are Inchcape Kenya, a car dealer, and East African Breweries Limited (EABL).

People can nominate themselves or be nominated by their friends, colleagues, bosses, and workers. Applicants from previous years who were not selected can still be nominated.

https://top40.bdafrica.com/