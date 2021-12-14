News Waititu rules out cash award if he wins impeachment suit

Mr Waititu on Tuesday told the High Court in Milimani that he ought to be reinstated to office because his impeachment was legally flawed.

Mr Nyoro opposed the reinstatement and informed the court that Mr Waititu’s request and return to the governor’s office is untenable.

Former Kiambu governor Ferdinand Waititu has refused monetary compensation should the High Court rule that his impeachment was illegal.

Instead, Mr Waititu wants the court to invalidate the swearing-in of his successor James Nyoro on grounds that his (Waititu’s) removal from office was unconstitutional.

Mr Waititu on Tuesday told the High Court in Milimani that he ought to be reinstated to office because his impeachment was legally flawed as both the County Assembly and the Senate failed to observe the Constitutional procedures.

But Mr Nyoro opposed the reinstatement and informed the court that Mr Waititu’s request and return to the governor’s office is untenable.

Mr Nyoro said the available remedy is awarding Mr Waititu damages for violation of fundamental rights should the court find the impeachment was illegal.

Through lawyer Kibe Mungai, Mr Nyoro stated that he holds the governor’s office properly and constitutionally under an oath that was carried out by a High Court judge.

Mr Nyoro, the former deputy governor, was sworn in on January 31, 2020, as Kiambu’s third governor following the impeachment of Mr Waititu over abuse of office and graft.

“It is important to understand that unless Mr Nyoro is removed through impeachment, the other method is filing of an election petition. The court can give damages or declare he was removed illegally but it cannot order for removal of Mr Nyoro and reinstatement of Mr Waititu. There are damages for violation of fundamental rights, he cannot be reinstated,” said Mr Mungai.

While appearing before a three-judge bench comprising Justices George Dulu, Wilfrida Okwany and Grace Nzioka, the advocate said the court cannot undo a vacancy that was created by the Constitution.

The vacancy took effect, was filled and the High Court has no authority to invalidate the filling of the vacancy, said the lawyer.

In response, Mr Waititu declined the suggestion that he can be compensated and told the bench that there was mischief and abuse of power in swearing-in Mr Nyoro.

“He (Nyoro) got there through means of fraudulent and transgression of the law. He is unlawfully holding office,” Mr Waititu’s advocates told the court.

He added that his removal was unconstitutional and the ascension of Mr Nyoro to the county government’s top office was a nullity and ought to be invalidated.

Through lawyers Wilfred Nyamu and Ndegwa Njiru, the impeached governor informed court that the County Assembly did not meet the required quorum to go through the impeachment motion.

The court heard that since the law requires a two-thirds quorum to initiate the impeachment process, it means the Kiambu County Assembly was required to have to 62 out of its total membership of 93.

During the impeachment of Mr Waititu only 57 MCAs were in attendance and the Speaker failed in his obligation of ensuring there was the requisite quorum, the court heard.

The court will render its ruling on January 24, 2022.

