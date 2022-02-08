News Wednesday last day for public servants eyeing political seats

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary The Court of Appeal has dealt a blow to public servants intending to vie for political seats in the forthcoming general election after ruling that the officials must resign six months to the election.

The last day for resignation is February 9 since the IEBC has already gazette August 9 as the date for the general election.

The Court of Appeal has dealt a blow to public servants intending to vie for political seats in the forthcoming general election after ruling that the officials must resign six months to the election.

While allowing an appeal by Public Service Commission (PSC) through the Attorney General, the country’s second-highest court said the resignation of public officers at least six months to the general election will ensure the electoral body has sufficient time to undertake its processes and the election calendar is not interrupted unnecessarily.

The Judges further said the importance of political neutrality and impartiality of public officers during the term of employment cannot be overemphasised.

The last day for resignation is February 9 since the IEBC has already gazette August 9 as the date for the general election.

“We therefore fully agree with the findings of (Justice Isaac) Lenaola, J. in the Charles Omanga petition on the necessity for public officers desirous of running for elective posts to resign in good time,” Justices Daniel Musinga, Wanjiru Karanja and Agnes Murgor said.

The Judges said the general election has very strict timelines which political parties, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), aspirants, and other stakeholders must adhere to in order to have a free and fair election.

They said one of the events that precede a general election is the nomination of candidates by political parties pursuant to the provisions of section 13 of the Elections Act.

“The political and or the labour rights of the State or public officers seeking to join elective politics are not absolute rights that cannot be limited pursuant to the provisions of Article 25 of the Constitution,” the Judges said.

The Judges said that Justice Njagi Marete, who nullified the law in 2017 had no powers to determine the case since the officials who contested the requirement had already resigned from their government jobs.