UK removes all African countries from the red list

The United Kingdom has removed all 11 African countries from its red list. The bans were first imposed last month in order to slow the spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

The bans restricted travel between those states and the UK with only British or Irish nationals or those with residency in the UK being allowed to re-enter the country.

The affected African countries included, Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The restrictions will be lifted at 04:00 GMT tomorrow