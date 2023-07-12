Columnists Europe’s economic justice problem

Protesters walk past a burnt-out trash bin during clashes with police in Marseille, southern France on July 1, 2023, after a fourth consecutive night of rioting in France over the killing of a teenager by police. PHOTO | CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU | AFP

By BITANGE NDEMO

There is a crisis unfolding in France following the shooting of a 17-year-old boy by the police, which has sparked a violent revolt reminiscent of the 2005 riots.

While authorities have portrayed the incident as isolated, analysts argue that it exposes deep-seated, unaddressed racism within the country.

The unrest has given rioters an opportunity to engage in looting and destruction, including robbing banks and burning down libraries and public institutions.

The media, typically vocal in such situations in other parts of the world, downplayed the riots, urging President Emmanueal Macron to “take a three-stage response, empathy, firmness and a moral jolt.”

Observers noted that such statements amount to nothingness in the face of significant racial issues in Europe.

President Macron, in addressing the issue, blamed the police and described the shooting as "unexplainable and inexcusable."

However, voices from all corners of the world are urging him to address the root cause, which they believe is the race problem in the Global North, affecting social, political, and economic issues globally.

While the failure to embrace racial diversity remains a problem, the underlying issue is the lack of meaningful economic opportunities and the political will to provide everyone with a chance to earn a living.

This issue has been repeatedly highlighted and clearly articulated in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) with the principle of "leaving no one behind."

To reduce incidents that lead to loss of life and property destruction, three strategies must be embraced by Europe, Africa, and the world as custodians of this universe.

Numerous research articles indicate that some Global North countries interfere in Africa, while agricultural subsidies in Europe undermine the continent's competitiveness, leading to African countries importing basic products like eggs and chicken.

This practice must cease to create necessary opportunities for young people.

Africa must also rise to the occasion by leveraging technology to manage its resources and improve governance for the benefit of its people.

The African Union (AU) should be strengthened to push for a more united continent, disregarding arbitrary colonial boundaries that have been a source of conflict.

The AU must genuinely promote the African Continental Free Trade Area to reduce dependence on the outside world.

Furthermore, the AU should work towards developing common financial and physical infrastructure, while leveraging land resources to ensure food security.

For the world, Africa is open for business, but every contract, especially those involving the exploitation of mineral resources, must be transparent and mutually beneficial.

These proposals aim to bring prosperity to Africa and stem the migration of young people to Europe. Given the presence of migrants in Europe, some from several generations, tolerance is crucial.

Research suggests that many issues need to be addressed to build a more cohesive society.

Iona Lefebvre, in her article "Life in France’s Banlieues: Overview and Battle Plan for the Institut Montaigne," points out that the far-right has capitalised on the election to disparage low-income suburban areas in France, blaming them for the country's issues.

However, the far-right is often silent when it comes to making recommendations for raising the living standards for all and fulfilling the French promise of "equality and fraternity."

Every person should have an opportunity to achieve their own sense of fulfilment.

Lefebvre demands that the State become involved politically and financially. Public policy should consider all areas, including housing, security, professional integration, sports, culture, daycare, and schools.

These areas urgently require qualified social workers, police officers, judges, doctors, and teachers.

Furthermore, she proposes investing in the people themselves rather than solely focusing on physical structures.

Unfortunately, urban strategies over the past 40 years have prioritised urban regeneration, leading to improved living conditions but failing to address the underlying causes of poverty.

Long-term resource security can be achieved by supporting this contractual policy approach, which assesses best practices region by region while allowing room for local players.

Lefebvre calls for a long-term commitment to foster confidence in local actors and create focused programmes that consider the unique qualities of each community.

By doing so, it aims to address the chronic backwardness in these communities and provide people with the means to take control of their own destiny.

Indeed, economic justice is essential for marginalised communities to thrive.

The continent cannot achieve economic relevance if the Global North continue to exploit their resources and to provide subsidies to their farmers, exacerbating the problem of migration. Martin Luther King reminds us that:

“It may be true that morality cannot be legislated, but behavior can be regulated. It may be true that the law cannot change the heart but it can restrain the heartless. It may be true that the law can't make a man love me, but it can restrain him from lynching me, and I think that's pretty important also.”

We have choices to make the World a better place.

The writer is Kenya’s Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the European Union, Organization of African Caribbean and Pacific States and World Customs Organization. The article is written at a personal level.