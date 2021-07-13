Columnists A case for listing as an option to revamp State-owned firms

East African Portland Cement’s factory in Athi River. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By RUFUS MWANYASI

Sometime in February, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) team and Kenyan authorities reached a deal on a 38-month programme to help set up a strong multi-year effort to stabilise and reduce debt levels relative to gross domestic product (GDP).

Part of the reform objectives included an in-depth financial evaluation of 18 State-owned enterprises (SOEs) with the largest fiscal risk.

As of last week, the government had undertaken review of these entities and estimated a five-year liquidity gap totalling Sh382 billion (or an estimated Sh70 billion shortfall every year) based on a set of assumptions.

The estimated liquidity gap, which reflects the sizeable financial woes in these SOEs, if not addressed, could potentially increase the national debt burden and possibly limit investment in other critical areas.

The writing is already on the wall. Call it what you want (restructuring, expenditure rationalisation, reorganisation, etc), we all know what's coming ahead; massive lay-offs in the public sector.

To give some context, Kenya has approximately 260 SOEs providing a variety of services. Few are profitable but many are not.

Infact, some are technically insolvent such as Kenya Broadcasting Corporation, East African Portland Cement Company and the Postal Corporation of Kenya. As a result, the financial under performance and operational inefficiencies of many of these SOEs have continued to weigh heavily on public finances.

Unprofitable SOEs pose high fiscal risks to the government because of the large debts they owe the National Treasury and associated repayment risks. Thankfully, as part of the coming fiscal and structural reforms, it's possible a portion of this burden will be eased considering the steps laid out.

That said, one key solution that was left out in the reforms is listing of the SOEs.

Why is listing SOEs critical? Besides obviously easing the government of the financial burden, SOE listing has other key benefits.

According to a recent World Bank report titled SOE Listings - Is There A Business Case for Africa? thanks to their large size and value, SOE listings are found to significantly boost market capitalisation of a stock exchange.

Indeed, according to some calculations, former SOEs account for about 13–22 percent of global market capitalisation, suggesting a positive correlation. Similarly, SOE listings attract a broad shareholder base — sometimes over a million investors — many of whom represent first-time retail investors.

Case in point in Kenya are the listings of KenGen and Safaricom in 2006 and 2008.

At the same time, SOE listings have provided governments with a great opportunity to attract foreign investors. For example, SOEs constitute about 60 percent of the MSCI emerging market index in energy and about 40 percent in the financial sector.

All this is crucial considering our local capital markets have struggled attracting new listings in the past 10 years.

In the end, in order to help improve the government's revenue raising efforts and at the same time reduce debt related vulnerabilities, the government should consider listing its SOEs - especially, its large profitable enterprises.

It’s evident that where a decision to divest exists, listing could offer a potential divestment solution that not only would allow governments to raise funding and harness the value of their SOEs but also contribute to the development of the local capital markets.

Mr Mwanyasi is the managing director at Canaan Capital