A world with tax penalty waivers can work with limited Treasury role

By LINA OMOLE

The public and business community are reacting to the Finance Bill 2023 which contains perhaps the largest number of proposed amendments in any one budget cycle.

One of the proposals is to abolish the waiver of penalties and interest.

Currently, the law allows the Commissioner to abandon taxes or waive all or part of any penalties and interest where it is impossible to recover an unpaid tax because of undue expense, difficulty, or inequity in recovering the tax or due to consideration of hardship and equity on the part of the taxpayer.

Nearly all tax systems have some form of penalties and interest regime intended to protect the present value of tax revenue that is paid late and deter non-compliance.

The idea of waiver stems from the principle of fairness and equity since not every tax offence is the same.

Offences range widely from unintentional error on the one hand and organised economic crime, aggravated tax evasion, and elaborate schemes of concealment on the other hand.

For penalties and interest regimes to be effective, they should observe these varying degrees of offence in their deterrent effect.

Kenya’s penalty and interest regime has, for the most part, complied with these general principles.

The proposal to remove the Commissioner’s direction to grant waiver will be a major departure and is likely to result in inequity for taxpayers.

However, there is a case to be made for the removal of discretion from tax enforcement since this power has often been abused.

With this proposal, it appears that the policymakers have opted to close the door on waivers altogether, instead of focusing on tightening the administrative processes.

This unfairly punishes all taxpayers when in fact the abuse of discretion must have been facilitated by the Treasury and the revenue authority.

A complete departure from discretion as far as waivers are concerned may be ill-advised.

Discretion can be effective in giving the revenue authority leverage to tailor sanctions to individual taxpayers, thus achieving the objective of fairness and equity in taxation.

Perhaps it is time to consider removing the Treasury and the revenue authority from the process in respect of waivers because of their bias towards maximising collection.

A neutral arbiter such as the Tax Appeals Tribunal, is an option.