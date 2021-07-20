Columnists Accelerate clean energy transition in Africa

Steam pipes at the geothermal wells in Olkaria KENGEN power stations, Naivasha, Nakuru County on June 2020. Kenya is a pioneer in geothermal energy in Africa, and, holds fifth position globally. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By RAPHAEL OBONYO

Forecasts by the International Renewable Energy Agency indicate that with the right policies, regulation, governance and access to financial markets, sub-Saharan Africa could meet up to 67 percent of its energy needs by 2030.

The world is going through profound change in energy, and renewable energy has moved to the centre-stage of the global energy landscape.

The need for renewable energy and energy transition in Africa is urgent, considering more than 600 million people on the continent have no access to electricity and 900 million have no access to clean cooking fuel.

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, countries like Egypt, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco and South Africa have shown firm commitment towards accelerated use of modern renewable energy.

Kenya is a pioneer in geothermal energy in Africa, and, holds fifth position globally. The country’s geothermal potential is 10,000+ megawatts; however, the amount currently tapped is under 10 percent.

There is a need to strengthen policy commitment. Policy and regulatory stability, transparency and predictability are fundamental to attracting investments and driving cost reduction. And there is need to support innovation, not only in technologies, but also in policy, business models and market design.

The IEA’s 2019 Africa Energy Outlook showed how existing policy and investment plans in many African countries fell short of meeting their growing energy needs. The crosscutting effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have now made the situation even more concerning, with energy investment in Africa expected to fall by 32 percent in 2020.

These developments highlight the importance of strengthening the environment for investment in infrastructure and all relevant technologies, and continuing to prioritise attainment of the Sustainable Development Goals.

Action is essential in Africa at this moment when the world collectively faces urgent and shared challenges to build back economies, create jobs and accelerate clean energy transitions.

Significant new investment is now critically needed to accelerate the growth of renewable energy in Africa so as to ensure sufficient, affordable, reliable energy for all citizens and drive inclusive, just and sustainable energy transitions.

Governments can play an enabling role by promoting and implementing policy interventions to enable this acceleration. These could be linked to related actions to strengthen energy security, scale up infrastructure investment, and promote the growth of the green economy.

Most important, governments need to collaborate more with the private sector to invest in sustainable energy that has proved to be both effective and profitable.