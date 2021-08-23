Columnists Act now to halt boda boda carnage

Many Kenyans have embraced the boda boda business as it is cheaper to start. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS ODOTE

More by this Author Summary The youth are by far the majority of those expected to vote in next years’ polls.

It is for this reason that any attempts to raise issues that touch on the youth must consider the context of their role and importance in the Kenyan society.

The youth form a critical segment of this country’s population. Consequently, there has been an increasing attention to their interests and plight.

From the situation close to two decades ago, where they were neither represented in key decision-making structures of the country nor included in policy documents, they are now the centre of focus.

As the contestations for the next elections gain momentum, the scramble for the youth vote is a key plank of the strategies that the different political formations need to put in place.

The youth are by far the majority of those expected to vote in next years’ polls. It is for this reason that any attempts to raise issues that touch on the youth must consider the context of their role and importance in the Kenyan society.

A key plank of a youth-focus must be on economic empowerment. Very many young people are jobless despite having pursued higher or technical education that should guarantee them either a job or income from self-employment. However, the state of the economy and economic policies and practices have not satisfactorily addressed the youth’s plight.

Several years ago, in response to the employment crisis facing the country, many young people sought refuge in the boda boda sector.

They either bought, leased or were employed on commission to ride motorcycles carrying goods and passengers from one place to the other.

The trade has become extremely popular to an extent that in some parts of this country it is the main form of transport. Its popularity traverses both the rural and urban parts of Kenya.

Despite its role in the economy of the country, the sector is both unsupported and unregulated by the government. The young people to whom the trade is a lifeline are thus on their own. They suffer lack adequate access to credit and effective training and thus rarely use the chance as an avenue towards economic progress.

The government has in the past spoken about the need for support to the sector and its regulation. It is important that these two receive equal attention. This past week, I received news from my rural village about a motor-cycle accident that brought to the fore the dangers of government inaction.

At around Seven O’clock in the evening a friend and colleague shared with me the news of the passing on of the only plumber in our village. What was more tragic was the circumstances of his death. He was the victim of a multiple motor-cycle accident.

The man was riding back home from his daily chores of plumbing together with his brother when they met their death.

A group of young men who had come from drinking crashed their motorcycle onto his, killing him on the spot. The death led to a reflection on the regulation of the sector.

A majority of those who ride the motorbikes have no training in basic driving and road safety. They learn by practice. The problem is that several get to the road without sufficient expertise and thus endanger the lives of other road users.

The result is accidents and deaths that could have been avoided. It is worse when poor policing is also accompanied by drunkenness, with some like the ones in involved in the accident in my village having partaken of illicit brew.

Coupled with accusations of criminal activities, what should be a source of economic empowerment instead becomes known more for the risks it brings to different communities.

It would be inspiring therefore, if as they design their policies and campaign strategies, the political class were able to demonstrate concrete ideas they have for ensuring that the boda boda stops being a rogue sector and be a contributor to youth empowerment and the country’s economic development instead.

Unless this happens, deaths such as those that occurred in my rural village last week, will continue being rampant, taking the lives of innocent and critical members of society.