Columnists Adopt new collaborative approach in Kenya's construction industry

A construction site crane is used to place precast concrete panels. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KENNEDY MURIMI

More by this Author

In Kenya's bustling construction industry, where innovation and efficiency have become the new benchmarks of success, a transformation is underway.

The Design and Build approach casts new light on how projects are conceptualised and brought to life. It is not only streamlining timelines, but revolutionising the way projects are conceived, executed, and realised while ensuring client satisfaction.

By integrating design, construction, and project management, it brings together architects, engineers, contractors, and clients from the project's inception, laying the groundwork for success.

At the core of the approach lies meticulous planning, an essential ingredient for any successful venture. Through promoting early collaboration among the stakeholders, potential challenges are identified and resolved at the onset, ensuring smoother construction.

The outcome? Projects that not only echo clients' visions and objectives but also minimise any unforeseen roadblocks.

This is unlike the traditional construction model where the design and construction phases often operate independently, leading to inefficiencies and communication gaps.

By encouraging open dialogue and regular input from all parties, the Design and Build approach minimises conflicts and ensures that innovation flourishes.

This collective effort ensures that projects resonate with a collective vision and purpose.

Maintaining quality standards is paramount in construction, and Design and Build is no exception. With all stakeholders on board, potential issues are identified early, and proactive measures are implemented to ensure compliance with quality benchmarks.

Rigorous inspection, performance testing, and consistent communication between teams effectively mitigate risks, delays, and cost overruns.

While meeting project deadlines is a perennial challenge, the Design and Build approach addresses this concern head-on.

By fostering early engagement of contractors, quantity surveyors, architects and engineers avoid last-minute design changes that can lead to delays.

This results in a streamlined procurement process, better planning, and a project that stays on track for timely completion.

In the dynamic realm of Kenya's construction industry, the Design and Build approach is ushering in a new era of efficiency, collaboration, and quality.

With companies adopting this new approach, the marriage of creativity and technical prowess is setting a new standard that goes beyond bricks and mortar.

It's about crafting a future where dreams meet determination and where Kenya's construction landscape becomes a canvas for excellence, one Design and Build project at a time.



