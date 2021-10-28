Columnists Africa to assess lessons on land policy development

An aerial view of Kibera, Nairobi’s largest slum. A draft land policy seeks to, among other things, develop a national housing policy. PHOTO | FILE | NMG

By IBRAHIM MWATHANE

The Declaration provided the highest possible policy direction and political goodwill around which AU member States and regional economic communities could be rallied to develop appropriate policies.

A significant milestone to the history of land governance in Africa was made in the coastal city of Sirte, Libya, in July 2009. Sirte, on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, is the birthplace of the late Muammar Gaddafi.

It’s here that Heads of State and Government of the African Union held their 13th Ordinary Session during which they made a declaration that changed the course of land governance in Africa.

The Declaration on Land Issues and Challenges in Africa made some terse calls to the African Union Commission and its partners, the Economic Commission for Africa, and the African Development Bank, on matters relating to the improvement and coordination of land policy development in Africa.

The call extended to regional economic communities and AU member States. This Declaration was based on a framework and guidelines earlier developed to steer land policy development in Africa.

The Declaration on land was not just one of the routine milestones by the AU. No. Africa has had a historical problem with the governance of its land and land-based resources. Yet, it remains perhaps the best-endowed continent with these resources and would make big strides if they were well harnessed for development.

The Declaration, therefore, provided the highest possible policy direction and political goodwill around which AU member States and regional economic communities could be rallied to develop appropriate policies.

It also provided a basis around which resources and technical capacity could be mobilised from Africa’s land sector stakeholders and development partners in support of land policy development.

Following the endorsement of the Declaration, immense work has been done in generating knowledge, developing appropriate tools and mechanisms to support land policy development in Africa.

In efforts to provide AU member States with platforms to facilitate the sharing of experiences, lessons and best practices as urged by the Declaration, the African Land Policy Centre in Addis Ababa has been organising land policy conferences every two years.

The inaugural conference was held in Addis Ababa in 2014, while the second was held at the same venue in 2017. The third, which embraced a theme on the fight against corruption in the land sector in Africa, was held in 2019 in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, in West Africa.

The fourth biannual conference on land policy will be held next week between November 2 and 4. The conference, which will be driven through a hybrid of virtual and some in-person activities, will this time be held in Kigali, Rwanda, under the theme: "Land governance for safeguarding art, culture and heritage towards the Africa We Want”.

A number of experts from Kenya, among others from around Africa and the global community, will be attending or making presentations. It is hoped that these local experts will not only be able to get Africa to appreciate Kenya’s progress in land governance, but also pick up lessons helpful to improving our national processes.