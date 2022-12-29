Columnists Africa in prime place to power next world’s tech revolution

Africa’s young population is seen as the new frontier in providing “supply” for the global market’s tech “demand”. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By JOHNSON DURO

By 2050, Sub-Saharan Africa will be home to a third of the world’s young people, who will play a key part in the development of the global tech sector. In fact, according to the United Nations, young people under the age of 25 account for approximately 60 percent of Africa’s population.

There has also been a sharp increase in demand for tech talent as more and more organisations undergo digital transformation. These factors can be pointed at as key reasons why top tech firms are setting up shop in Africa: Africa’s young population is seen as the new frontier in providing “supply” for the global market’s tech “demand”.

Recruiting African talent to work remotely could unlock billions of dollars for African economies. A 2018 study conducted in Kenya found that increased digitalisation has not only created new jobs for those employed in the tech sector, but has also increased savings and access to credit for informal traders and poor households, spurring investment, growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, and employment.

Despite this immense promise, however, there exists a large challenge. Most students who graduate with tech-related degrees are not equipped with practical and employable basic skills that are needed to embark on a career in tech today.

All hope is not lost as the private sector is now getting more involved in providing African youths with skills, especially those required by global tech firms.

Organisations like ALX Africa are looking to upskill young Africans through in-demand programmes in digital transformation.

Working in tandem with Holberton, ALX Africa intends to connect over two million young professionals to meaningful work opportunities by 2030.

This partnership is bridging the technology talent gap by training and developing digital leaders and is focused on helping graduates achieve career-ready skills as well as the technical capabilities to kickstart a future in some of the most in-demand fields that employers are looking for right now.

This is offered at no cost to the student, and is accessible from anywhere.

In addition, students are able to network with fellow students and alumni across the continent, giving them access to opportunities for continuous professional development.

ALX is building the digital workforce of the future; thanks to its position in Africa. It is creating the future of talent.

The writer is a communications consultant.