Columnists Africa not yet in sync with the global start-ups funding trend

By RUFUS MWANYASI

The continent is simply not in sync with the global trend of funding startups.

According to AVCA, in the period 2014-19, CVC firms represented 11 percent of the total number of investors that participated in VC deals.

The number of start-ups have surged globally and disrupted entire industries with Africa being no exception. Equally, the number of venture capital (VC) transactions in the continent has been on an upward trend since 2014.

In 2019, VC deals reported in Africa reached a six-year high of 139 and topped over a billion dollars according to the African Private Equity and Venture Capital Association (AVCA).

That said, the region has not seen one thing; participation of its Corporate Venture Capital (CVC) firms.

This compares dismally to private equity groups who accounted for 58 percent of the transactions in the same period.

What’s interesting is that, the report noted that out of the CVC firm portion, North American accounted for a significant percentage (37 percent) meaning that the African based CVC firm accounted for way less.

Considering that between 2014 and 2019, African-based investors accounted for 20 percent of the VC deals in the continent, it is possible to assume the Africa CVC portion is only 2.2 percent. But why are CVCs so crucial to the Africa VC ecosystem?

Several advantages. One, is that most VCs have moved away from ealy stage which is leaving a deep void. As a result, it is becoming increasingly difficult for the African early stage company to get out of the “valley of death.”

Median deal size of Africa VC deals stands at Sh210 million according to the AVCA Mapping Africa’s start-up investment landscape report.

This is too high for the ordinary startup that may require a fraction of that amount. Two, a CVC brings value to a startup through deployment. For example, a contract with a corporate - as a launching partner - can go a long way for the entrepreneur.

Lastly, CVC firms could help accelerate much needed locally grown innovation in the continent.

Africa need not copy the Silicon Valley Model. She needs to rely more on its unique solutions. As the world becomes more competitive, Africa-based corporates should actively consider plugging in start ups as part of their strategic efforts.

Creating a world of accelerated innovation, the symbiotic relationship between (big) corporates and startups is a must.

They will need to adapt themselves to the ever-changing markets. Moreover, national governments can help catalyse this private capital through implementing supportive public policies such as streamlining business regulation for start-ups.

To close, this quote by Peter Thiel mentioned in Zero to One is most apt: “Unless companies invest in the difficult task of creating new things, they will fail in the future no matter how big their profits remain today.”

Mr Mwanyasi is managing director at Canaan Capital