After curfew, a call to eternal vigilance

President Uhuru Kenyatta makes his speech during Mashujaa Day celebrations at Wang’uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 20, 2021, where he announced the lifting of an 18-month countrywide curfew. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NMG

By COLLINS ODOTE

The celebration of the Mashujaa Day in Kirinyaga on October 20 marked the lifting of the over 18-months curfew in Kenya. What originally started as a short-term intervention to deal with a then-emerging global pandemic, morphed into a way of life for citizens of the country.

Initially, Kenyans were skeptical about the existence of the coronavirus. This changed over time to acceptance, making it possible to observe the containment measures put in place. However, after the third wave, citizens’ patience with curfew wore thin.

It was thus bound to be a matter before the government lifted the orders. This was compounded by the fact that the political class ignored the directives and went on with their public rallies.

President Uhuru Kenyatta’s order to lift the orders was thus both timely and rational. It enables the country to finally start the long but difficult process of getting back to normal and building back better, as the post-Covid slogan holds. The reality though is that life may never get back fully to normal. There are several lessons that the pandemic has taught us and which should be inculcated in our lives and actions moving forward.

First is that the things we consider to be free are precious and must be appreciated. For long conservationists urged humanity to take care of Mother Nature.

However, the majority of human beings ignored this call, seeing nature’s bounty as unlimited. It is evident from the pandemic period that if we do not accelerate efforts at environmental sustainability, then we can quickly find ourselves lacking in the services that the environment provides. The situation across the world where oxygen became the most precious commodity is a lesson that all of us must take into the future.

Secondly, it is possible and necessary to adjust to situations as they arise. In most instances, efforts at change are met with resistance, with arguments about the impossibility of a new way of doing things. One cannot imagine that society has survived for over a year with very limited human interactions, that it was possible to accelerate the adoption of technology in the conduct of business and that working from home is something that people could easily embrace. Further, that most families could be together by 10 p.m. every day due to curfew.

As we navigate the post-curfew world, there are a few takeaways for me. First, responsible government is necessary for societal development. As the President was lifting the curfew, he reiterated the important role of the state as the guarantor of socio-economic rights. He consequently issued several policy interventions to continue supporting the citizenry and sectors of the economy in the recovery process. This role of government must always be observed and discharged.

Way too often, government abdicates its role and leaves citizens to fend for themselves. Those who seek public service, whether elected or appointed, must always strive to ensure that they deliver the services that citizens expect of government, both in good and bad times.

Secondly is civic responsibility. A good part of the success the country has realised in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic boils down to the resilience and ethos of ordinary Kenyans. It is important that all citizens recognise the power that they hold, and the responsibility vested in all of us to ensure that our society is transformed. Failure to take our responsibility seriously is partly to blame for our state of development.

Related is the need for collective action. It takes engagement amongst various stakeholders to realise change. The solution for societal problems requires innovation and collaboration. Different sectors of the country demonstrated innovation, from keeping their businesses going, to responding to the social challenges that the pandemic posed.

Additionally, investing in the provision of public goods is fundamental to societal development. In the post-curfew period, we must not relent in improving public services be it education, health or water.