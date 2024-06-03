Agents can play important role in boosting uptake of insurance

The insurance penetration rate in Kenya stands at 2.43 percent, the third lowest in sub-Saharan Africa. This low insurance uptake presents an opportunity for growth and expansion.

As insurers continue to develop more affordable and relevant products, there is a need to reconsider the role of agents and financial advisers in driving insurance uptake.

Agents serve as intermediaries between the customer and insurance companies. Their role has evolved from merely selling insurance policies to becoming advisers and advocates for financial security.

With the proliferation of the Internet, people access vast amounts of financial information, meaning they can now easily research financial investment options while accessing planning tools. In addition to understanding their client’s needs, modern agents also provide tailored advice that takes into account their financial objectives and needs.

Insurance companies must, therefore, empower agents to maximise their potential and drive greater insurance uptake. By equipping agents with comprehensive training, technology tools, and support systems, firms can empower them to offer personalised advice and solutions tailored to each client’s needs.

One of the key aspects of agent empowerment is equipping them with comprehensive product knowledge.

Intermediaries must have a deep understanding of the various insurance products offered by their company, as well as their features, benefits, and suitability for different customer segments. This knowledge will enable them to tailor their recommendations to meet the specific needs and preferences of individual clients, thereby enhancing customer satisfaction and trust.

Secondly, continuous training and skill development are essential components of agent empowerment. Insurance regulations, market dynamics, and customer preferences are constantly evolving, necessitating ongoing learning and adaptation. Investing in regular training will ensure agents remain updated on the latest developments in the insurance sector.

For example, Jubilee Life Insurance has developed an online learning platform to empower its agents with the knowledge and expertise needed to thrive in their roles.

By recognising the crucial role of agents and supporting them, we can work together to build a more financially literate and resilient society.

This platform offers a comprehensive suite of digital courses covering our various products, industry trends and best practices. This e-learning tool not only ensures that our agents remain competitive in the market but also strengthens our ability to deliver superior service and tailored solutions to our valued customers.

In addition to knowledge and skills, technology plays a key role in empowering agents reach, engage and support a wider audience. By leveraging digital tools, agents can enhance their efficiency and productivity in serving customers.

Our company has witnessed the role of digital tools and platforms in streamlining various aspects of the sales process, from lead generation and customer profiling to policy issuance and claims processing. Through our company’s agent portal, our intermediaries can secure their leads information and easily calculate premium costs for their customers.

Thirdly, a supportive and incentivizing organizational culture is vital for agent empowerment. Players in the insurance sector must foster an environment where agents feel valued, motivated and rewarded for their efforts.

This can be achieved through recognition programs, competitive compensation structures and opportunities for career advancement. I believe that recognizing and rewarding top-performing agents will inspire others to strive for excellence and drive collective success.