Aim at a people-centred police service for responsible society

The newly graduated police constables in a parade during the passing out parade of 2,881 recruited police constables at the National Police College Main Campus at Kiganjo in Nyeri County on January 10, 2023.

By KENNEDY OPANDE

It’s not in doubt that the relationship between the Kenyan police and the people has been strained due to a number of factors.

The police have been accused of, among others, arbitrary arrests, trumped-up charges, extortions, and callous killings.

In light of the above, there is a need to explore what a people-centred police service would mean to the reversal of such activities.

While not only concerned about behaviour change, understanding people-centredness in public affairs can be critical to transforming societies.

Each time the police miss a major incident, we have to ask ourselves how their officer-centred approach has contributed to that situation.

For police officers have not the luxury of omnipresence. Hence, they need to rely on the public if they yearn for an orderly society.

However, in the chaotic environment characterised by competing digital technologies, it is insufficient to only think of an orderly society.

Instead, we should also consider the creative and agentive abilities of our societies that shape human actions.

And, here the public is a major actor who unfortunately is viewed as a social disruptor.

Take the case of the Shakahola killings. How did the police miss this incident?

But the whiff of failure hovering over that phenomenon can only be explained by a police service that misrecognises the place of the public in the making of a responsible society.

That process envisions what can be regarded as a people–centred service. A service that defends and preserves life.

A service recognising that the people they hit and hurt during a disagreement are part of the society that influences their performance.

A people-centred service values life and, above all, strives for its preservation.

People are very complex species. When their survival is threatened, they innovate to overcome those threats. That is what happens when they are confronted by the police. They protect themselves at whatever cost.

A police service that kills at the slightest provocation is dangerous for humanity. Can the police work without weapons?

Can working without arms help to instil values that respect people’s lives?

Already democratic societies are calling for the defunding of police departments that disregard human life.

And, in our context, disarming our police and only allowing them arms in the most distressed situations can be part of reforms.

Can the police face the public in a protest without guns, for example? Can this make them learn to be mindful of their actions for fear of their lives?

We are at a crossroads with a police service that thrives on instilling fear because of the monopoly of violence.

What a progressive society needs is a people-centred police service guided by ethical practices of humanity, co-legitimacy, and co-support.