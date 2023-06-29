Columnists Are banks warning of slowdown in the business landscape?

The new Kenyan bank notes in circulation. FILE PHOTO | AFP

By RUFUS MWANYASI

More by this Author

Lending standards in the past 12 months have tightened by at least 100 basis points, starting even before the full impact of the five rate hikes reported in the same period.

The latest one this week, a further 100 basis points to 10.5 percent, gives the banking industry even more reasons to tighten their purse strings.

Theoretically, stricter lending criteria are likely to slow the flow of credit and, therefore, amplify the impact of interest rate increases by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

As the price of credit increases and its availability becomes more restricted, it’s reasonable to anticipate a tight business cycle.

Throw-in the new taxes rolling in this week and rising non-performing loans within the system — 15 percent as at June 2023, up from 13 percent at the start of 2022 — it’s fair to contemplate that banks will exercise caution in the coming months. But this is an incomplete story.

When you factor in net credit to the private sector, you see a different picture. This single indicator has remained level at about 63 percent in the past 12 months despite loans becoming pricier.

Concurrently, growth in private sector credit has also levelled at 13.2 percent in the two months ending in May 2023, up from 11.5 percent in January 2023.

Partially, this may explain the climb down of bank holdings of their domestic government debt to 45 percent (June 2023), down from 48.74 percent (July 2022).

According to the Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) 2022 Survey Report on micro, small and medium enterprises, it shows considerable growth in lending.

The proportion of MSME loan portfolio to the total banking sector loan book, for instance, spot 21.3 percent growth compared to two years prior.

Are banks really preempting a slowdown? It is complicated.

Turning to clues from the monetary policy committee (MPC), you get little gleaning from their press cuttings. Normally, one would head here because the CBK says they watch credit conditions closely.

But a lack of a clear conviction on long-term expectations doesn’t help much. If anything, it gives pessimists reasons to call a bleaker view. To be fair, this is not CBK’s primary mandate.

Additionally, although banks enjoy a front-row seat on matters of the economy, sometimes data hints from here are also incomplete.

There are also many external factors at play that central bankers have to consider. And the less subtle these indicators are, the more unsure they become.

Are banks pre-empting a slowdown? There’s no clear reading. Yet despite the little certainty, I’ll speculate that tough lending standards will persist.

In effect, tougher standards are going to do some of the work for the CBK by restricting the volume of new borrowing and spending.

And as the availability of credit becomes more restricted, that will act as a headwind for the economy. Coupling this with a government prioritising deficit reduction over growth, you get the sense there'll be more pain.

The writer is MD Canaan Capital.