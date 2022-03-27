Columnists Are Kenyan banks on right track in LIBOR transition?

By ERIC OTONGLO

More by this Author Summary Those in this industry are aware that the use of LIBOR as an interest rate measure ceased globally on December 31, 2021, for all non-US dollar-denominated settings.

A market survey the CBK conducted on September 30, 2021, revealed that the outstanding contracts referencing LIBOR locally totalled about Sh695.3 billion.

To their credit, Kenyan banks can be lauded for their heightened awareness, evidenced by the fact that a few institutions had started taking pre-emptive steps for a smooth transition from 2019.

On December 15, 2021, the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) published a circular titled ‘Guidance on LIBOR Transition’, which applies to all regulated financial institutions.

This guideline issued directives to market players as they transition from the discontinuation in the use of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR) to alternative reference rates.

LIBOR as a benchmark rate has widely been used for two broad categories of financial products. The first and more dominant use is in derivative markets, where the estimated global exposure by the international Financial Stability Board for the US dollar alone at the end of 2021 was Sh106.43 trillion.

The second use is in what can be widely termed as cash markets — comprising mainly loans, securitisations and bonds — where the estimated global exposure for the US dollar at the end of last year stood at Sh10.01 trillion.

With such significant underlying amounts at play, the LIBOR transition process has dominated financial sector discussions in leading international markets over the last 15 months or so and continues to be closely monitored by regulators and market players alike.

Closer home, a market survey the CBK conducted on September 30, 2021, revealed that the outstanding contracts referencing LIBOR locally totalled about Sh695.3 billion. The survey, however, did not make public what the constituent elements of this aggregate amount were.

Nonetheless, the discontinuation of LIBOR has significant implications locally, especially for banks, which have attendant contractual obligations to manage across various financial instruments including loans, deposits, off-balance sheet items and tier-II capital instruments.

According to the CBK directive, the onus of a timely and well-designed transition process remains purely on financial institutions, heaping the responsibility on the directors and senior management of institutions to formulate appropriate strategies.

The CBK has further categorised obligations that banks must comply with in this transition process in terms of governance, monitoring, communications and training, risk, mitigations and systems changes, testing and preparedness. It also prescribed a monthly reporting requirement on each of the respective banks transitioning status going forward.

To their credit, Kenyan banks can be lauded for their heightened awareness, evidenced by the fact that a few institutions had started taking pre-emptive steps for a smooth transition from 2019. Equity and Standard Chartered banks, for instance, had started making transition arrangements ahead of the CBK directive.

With the passing of the first transition date for non-dollar denominated LIBOR, one would expect that all banks have conducted two key assessments as an initial step in the transition process to first, identify all LIBOR referencing contracts and consider their impact on the firm’s infrastructure and operations and secondly, identify all significant transition risks and challenges.

From a legal perspective, it banks and other participants should focus on certain areas in this process, especially for legacy LIBOR contracts — those relationships created many years back. The suggested areas of focus include:

First, for derivative contracts, the risk of transition has been significantly mitigated by the ISDA Fallbacks Supplement and Protocol, which came into force on January 25, 2021. The fallbacks will automatically occur for outstanding derivative contracts that are subject to it on the cessation date.

The task at hand for lenders would be to procure that affected parties adopt the ISDA Protocol as soon as possible if they already haven’t done so. There will, however, remain a narrow pool of legacy derivative contracts that prove unable to convert or be amended to include fallbacks notwithstanding the cessation.

It may be in the best interests of affected parties to engage the services competent counsel in their discussions aimed at finding a workaround in these circumstances.

Second, for the loan markets and products, the adoption of risk-free rates in legacy contracts is likely to move at a slower pace, especially in multi-currency syndicated loan arrangements where the slowest member of the syndicate tends to dictate the pace.

There is, therefore, a need for continued, active communication among market participants on the transition, with a collaborative approach taken on implementing cross-industry solutions. Where possible, it would be helpful if such collaborative initiatives were led by umbrella bodies such as the Kenya Bankers Association.

Third, communication between financial institutions and their clients — It is not only critical but central to this process. End-users of LIBOR linked contracts need to plan for the management of their existing LIBOR exposure, agree on terms for new non-LIBOR based products, and work with system providers to accommodate new reference rates.

Lenders must also provide robust alternatives to LIBOR based loans and ensure that these are well understood by counterparts who may at times be less sophisticated in the technical detailing than the lenders.

Lastly, financial institutions should develop plans for addressing potential litigation risks, which may be heightened where there are significant negotiation challenges that make it difficult to agree on contractual amendments or inadequate fallback provisions for legacy exposures and the lack of legislative action to deal with such legacy contracts makes litigation inevitable.

In conclusion, market players should continually remind themselves that the continuation of some key USD LIBOR tenors to 30th June 2023 is solely intended to allow legacy contracts to mature as opposed to supporting new activity.

The task at hand for those managing this process may indeed appear arduous. However, bearing in mind that the global initiative is aimed at addressing the core weakness of LIBOR, which is the lack of deep and liquid underlying markets, it is a necessary step in the right direction.

Each respective organisation should therefore deliberately and actively manage the process under the stewardship of an appropriate technical team comprising of experienced representatives from various functional areas.

The contract evaluation and renegotiation aspects constitute a significant part of this process and must be guided by competent legal advisors. If rightly managed, all the parties affected by the transition should complete the process efficiently and emerge with suitable renegotiated contracts that are valid and binding.

Otonglo is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya. Email: [email protected]