Assessing the financial reporting impact of a loan restructuring

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

Loans and advances are financial assets measured at fair value or amortised cost on the balance sheet. Those measured at fair value require organisations to calculate their fair value at each reporting date and take any changes or movement in the fair value to the profit or loss or the other comprehensive income (OCI) statement.

For loans and advances measured at amortised cost, an impairment assessment is required at each reporting date based on the changes in the counterparty's credit risk since the loan's origination and comparing the present value of expected cash flows to the current carrying value.

Amortised cost loans also accrue interest income using the effective interest rate (EIR). The EIR is the rate that exactly discounts estimated future cash payments of a loan through the expected life of the loan. Where the present value of expected payments on a loan is lower than the present value of the contractual payments, an impairment charge being the difference is expensed in the income statement. IFRS 9, 'Financial Instruments' is the accounting standard for financial instruments, including loans and advances.

As a result of an economic slowdown, borrowers may need help meeting their loan obligations to their lenders such as banks. Banks arrange with their customers to restructure their loans in such a situation. This restructuring results in changes to the terms of the original loan and could impact the lender's financial statements.

As a lender, the key to determining the impact is first to assess whether the restructuring substantially modifies the original loan (debt). A substantial modification of a loan following a restructuring results in the derecognition of the original loan and recognition of a new restructured loan.

IFRS 9 requires lenders to determine a new EIR using the market interest rate for the new loan, while a non-substantial modification of a loan does not result in a derecognition of the original loan. It requires lenders to discount the revised cash flows due to the restructuring using the original EIR of the loan.

It also provides qualitative and quantitative tests that should be applied in determining when a modification is substantial. Understanding the type of modification ensures lenders apply the correct accounting principles.

Akinyemi Awodumila is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.