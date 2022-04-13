Columnists Be innovative to win war against lifestyle diseases

By ALLAN KAYIZA

More than three in every four deaths from NCDs occur in low and middle-income countries, and most are preventable.

NCDs were responsible for approximately 39 percent of deaths in our country in 2020, up from 27 percent in 2014.

While the Covid-19 pandemic still dominates the local and global discourse, non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have been inflicting a seemingly inexorable toll on healthcare around the world.

NCDs are the biggest cause of death globally. They kill more than 41 million people each year, including 15 million people who die prematurely before the age of 70. More than three in every four deaths from NCDs occur in low and middle-income countries, and most are preventable.

The main types of NCD are cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes. Most are linked to common risk factors, namely: tobacco use, unhealthy diet, physical inactivity and harmful use of alcohol.

NCDs were responsible for approximately 39 percent of deaths in our country in 2020, up from 27 percent in 2014. That figure is predicted to increase to 55 percent by 2030. More than half of NCDs in Kenya are currently occurring in people aged 40 years or less.

Against the backdrop of such alarming statistics, the Ministry of Health (MoH) last year (2021)launched the NCD National Strategic Plan, which aims to strengthen the health system’s capacity to manage NCDs and promote healthy lifestyles.

The five-year strategy includes targets to reduce, by 2026, the harmful use of alcohol by 10 percent, the prevalence of overweight and obesity by 10 percent and current tobacco use in people aged 15-plus by 30 percent.

These NCD-risk factors are rightly regarded as areas of concern for Kenyans. But the ambition of the targets raises questions over whether they are more political than grounded in what works and how quickly changes can take place.

Media reports during the pandemic suggest increased levels of alcohol use. This rise is especially worrying as Kenya already has one of the highest levels of disorders related to alcohol use in Africa.

Meanwhile, a Global Nutrition Report in 2021 found that Kenya has made limited progress in reducing rates of overweight and obesity. An estimated one in five Kenyans is overweight, while those under five years show overweight rates of 4.1 percent.

In defiance of global trends, tobacco use remains high in Kenya and is the cause of more than 8,000 deaths every year.

While the number of smokers has been dropping significantly in countries where pragmatic tobacco harm reduction policies have been embraced, the scenario is not encouraging across Africa, where prevalence increased in 23 countries in the 2000-2012 period.

Policymakers should at least consider adopting innovative approaches that are proving successful elsewhere.

New Zealand has been widely acclaimed for reducing its smoking rate, which fell from 13.7 percent in 2019/2020 to 10.9 percent in 2020/2021. Much of this progress has been attributed to a policy of encouraging adult smokers to switch to vaping.

The evidence could not be more compelling. Whether one looks at the situation morally, societally or economically, it is imperative that we tackle NCDs as a national priority.