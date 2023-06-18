Columnists Benefits of service in local community

It is therefore important that as part of giving back to society, every professional thinks about opportunities to serve on a Board of Management of a learning institution. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By COLLINS ODOTE

More by this Author

A few days ago, I hosted a friend from Sweden for dinner.

During the discussions, I indicated that I would be travelling the next day to my rural village to attend a meeting of the school board on which I serve.

While she pointed out that the idea of rural villages and homes is uniquely African, she hailed the service in the local school board.

In her words, there are several activities that we start to engage in, it is not initially clear in their relevance to our personal and professional careers.

However, it is those things that invariably make a huge impact on society. As I travel for more than five hours to my rural village occasionally to attend board of management meetings for a secondary school, I always reflect not just on the length of the journey but the reason for the travel.

The Basic Education Act provides the roles of the board of management. They play a critical function in the running of learning institutions.

Serving in these positions allows one to guide the education sector and serve their community.

In doing so, one should focus not on the personal cost that such service comes with but more on the opportunity to influence the future of children.

In having the chance to interact closely with teachers and learners, one can influence the most consequential sector in the country’s development journey.

Those who get the chance to serve in such spaces must seek to add value. Several options exist in the value-addition arena.

First, the idea of community linkages. Educational institutions exist within a local community. It requires a collaborative relationship between the school and the locals for there to be adequate learning.

The board cultivates a positive and mutually reinforcing relationship with the community, ensuring there is respect and support. This requires innovation, objectivity and leadership.

In addition, the primary purpose of the institution is the academic development of the learners.

An effective board should take a keen interest in the learning process, ensure that the requisite environment for learning is in place and support incentive and corrective measures to address issues that arise so that students and the country get value for money from the institution.

The question of money is normally a vexing one. While parents complain about extra and illegal levies that some school administrators charge, those vested with the responsibility of running the institutions invariable decry the lack of adequate resources.

Managers should ensure there is a healthy balance between these two contending positions.

This should lead to parents engaging more with the institution while not being charged unnecessary extra levies.

In the final analysis, a child’s future is shaped by their experience in school. They spend their most formative years and thus their character gets shaped in the institution.

As one serves on a Board of Management, they should not just see this as occasional meetings thrice a year but more as a solemn responsibility to help make society better by contributing their tie and ideas to shaping the character and knowledge of learners.

It is therefore important that as part of giving back to society, every professional thinks about opportunities to serve on a Board of Management of a learning institution in their rural village and help shape the future of Kenya.

The writer is a professor of Law at the University of Nairobi's School of Law.