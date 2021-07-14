Columnists Beware risk of mobile surveillance

By BITANGE NDEMO

According to the Data Protection Act, 2019, businesses and organisations that collect data must ensure that personal data is processed in accordance with individuals' right to privacy and in a lawful and transparent manner.

This is also affirmed in the 2010 Constitution under Article 31(d), which states that every person has the right to privacy which includes the right not to have the privacy of their communication infringed.

But with the emergence of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), security agencies in virtually every country, including Kenya, blatantly violate this right and also affect individual rights.

Even though access to mobile phones and Internet connectivity is being seen as the most important enabler of online civic space, mobile phone surveillance is now becoming rampant in Kenya.

It entails monitoring, tracking, bugging, eavesdropping, and recording of conversations and text messages on mobile phones. Whilst these illegalities are tolerated in criminal investigations, the line between civil liberties and security is often blurred.

The rate and speed of disinformation and propaganda through AI-driven social media platforms necessitate unorthodox methods security agents use. It’s a problem in virtually every democracy. And it seems to get worse when many of these democracies are going through their electoral processes. In Kenya, for example, early digital spin campaigns leveraging AI have already started. And in an attempt to contain these criminal activities, security agents often seem to go overboard.

The tension between civil rights and surveillance does not just end there. There is an even bigger problem between security enforcement teams and criminals. Even as security agencies leverage AI to track criminals’ mobile phones, some organised crooks are a step ahead with advanced encrypting of phones.

In 2018, the US’s Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and Australian police infiltrated and took over a specialised encrypted global criminal network.

A report by the European Union's law enforcement agency, Europol, reveals that the three-year sting operation involved 9,000 criminal investigation agents from 17 countries and also monitored 27 million messages from 12,000 devices in 100 countries. It tracked the activities of more than 300 organised crime groups.

Such operations seem to infringe on individual civil liberties. But there is no clear delineation on how far security agencies can go. From the security standpoint, the freedom of expression, association, and movement enjoyed in democratic countries provide fertile grounds for planning and executing of acts of terror, as has been witnessed before in Kenya.

More often than not such massive scale planning targets advancing a particular clandestine ideological end that any state security agency will want to know about. There is also the increasing threat from AI cyber criminals in the cyberspace whose motive is to benefit from unsuspecting technology users.

It is not easy to isolate calls from criminals and those that come from other ordinary innocent citizens. Criminals especially from Kamiti Maximum Security Prison have been known to make random calls that in some cases manipulate unsuspecting citizens into paying ransom demands or leading security agencies to investigate innocent people.

The digital space is full of all manner of criminals who can inadvertently put you in a situation where you become a victim of monitoring by security agents. It is virtually impossible to evade surveillance from either security agents or some other malicious actors, especially during the period of heightened political temperatures in the country.

However, a majority of mobile phone users are not aware of the dangers posed by the device they have come to love. Many are less concerned with matters of cyber security. They think that it only happens to computers. There is need to step up digital literacy programmes and create awareness around mobile phone security.