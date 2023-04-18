Columnists Brands should now move beyond shareholder value

Brands should now move beyond shareholder value. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By CAROLINE NDUNGU

More by this Author

The private sector is considered the heart of innovation and wealth creation. As a result, shareholder value is seen as the ultimate measure of a company’s success.

In today’s world, corporates must move beyond shareholder value and embrace a new way of creating and distributing value that will transform society.

Brands are operating in a complex environment as global issues such as new media, climate change, mental health and health management continue to threaten communities and the country’s economic growth.

Additionally, consumers are increasingly demanding that the brands they support align with their values and ethics.

The Ipsos Global Trends 2021 Report found that reducing environmental harm and standing up for social issues are the two top expectations consumers have of businesses they buy from.

The report also stated that consumers in emerging economies are among the most demanding when it comes to environmental and social commitments.

Brands must, therefore, take on a more active role in society beyond traditional business functions.

One way that brands can demonstrate their commitment to social responsibility is by using their influence and resources to contribute to a better world.

Brands must leverage their experience and industry understanding to educate consumers in their areas of expertise.

Now more than ever, customers want to have a relationship with a brand. A 2022 Forbes Report indicated that 81 percent of consumers want to form a relationship with the brands they support.

The report also found that emotional connection is one of the most significant factors in retaining clients long-term when it comes to brand loyalty.

Consumer education provides a suitable channel to share vital industry information and enable consumers to make informed decisions.

An educated consumer understands the value of a product or service and how it can benefit them.

Today’s consumers are belief-driven. This means that, unlike traditional consumers, who may have prioritised price or convenience, they want to see brands that improve the world along with making a profit.

Brands must, therefore, contribute to the communities they operate in by addressing pressing social and environmental concerns.

Brands that positively impact the community experience goodwill and increased loyalty and support. Strong people relationships will differentiate companies and deliver long-term sustainability.

Corporates no matter the size must prioritise improving the quality of life for their workforce, community and nation at large.

Collective action from different companies to address various societal issues will bring relief and drive impact across the nation.

The writer is the group head of marketing and corporate communications at Jubilee Insurance.