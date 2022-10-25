Columnists Breaking Kenya's corruption rings: Just track the source of money

Money laundering concept. PHOTO | POOL

By JENNY LUESBY

Will Kenya’s corruption ever end, and its people get a break, borne of law-abiding officials and politicians? For corruption isn’t getting better, for all the talk we lived through about jailing our own relatives if they were stealing.

Indeed, it’s as if the pretence at the highest echelons of our society that a salary can create billionaires has given a green flag to every individual with any function to use it for illicit gains.

Yet in practical and technocratic terms, where is the way to stop it?

We were told e-government would bring transparency and an end to the endless stalling without ‘appreciations’ for any public service. And, for sure, there are some public documents we can get faster now, some even without a bribe, from a replacement ID to a birth certificate.

But, following years of ever-escalating, big-scale public stealing, when is the moment we get served by leaders, in politics, the civil service and in business, for whom a salary is enough and their ‘take home’ doesn’t include our taxes, our school facilities, our dialysis machines, and our energy equipment?

Nor is it just ‘those who take’ who are the servants of Satan, but all those who pay them illegal funds too. Fed by a community that huge, maybe Kenya has its own special zone in hell for all those who turned up at church every Sunday, while they stole from their own constituencies’ children and diabetes sufferers.

Even our banks and our banking regulator owe us more respect in this. Money laundering isn’t hard. The BBC offers a graphics-laden video of a UK drug money laundering ring that got broken, where cash was carried by middle-aged women on planes, and taken by ambulance to buy gold, that was flown out again and sold for cash into dozens of bank accounts. Yet its graphics are complex next to the simplicity of buying cattle herds and selling them.

However, be it in microfinance banks or banks overseas, most stolen money does need to come in or out of a bank somehow — even if it is pulled out of a bank as cash, someone is cashing weirdly.

Yet, for two of our leaders, the money they parked in Jersey banks has been seized by the authorities and is now being used to deliver medical equipment to our public hospitals. Would it be that we could seize all of it where a source cannot be shown. For, is it actually any harder than that, really?

Legitimate money has a source that is easy to show: be it in invoices, or pay slips, dividend payments, or sales of assets that the purchase had a source for too. No source, no keep?

The writer is a development communication specialist.



