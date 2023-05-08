Columnists Building responsible technologies calls for adoption of best practices

To decide if a company is building technology responsibly, look at its net value to society against the commercial value it raises for itself. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By MICHAEL MICHIE

As innovations continue to grow and evolve in Kenya, there is a concern about building responsible technology for businesses, governments and other institutions.

Responsible technology includes practices and principles such as transparency, privacy, security, and environmental sustainability to empower users, minimise harm and improve quality of life.

Why is building responsible technology so important now?

Currently, there are more than 2,000 new tools, many of which might not make it through a year.

These are solutions chasing problems and not trying to solve our existing problems.

Building technology for profit is why businesses stay afloat -- by having a product or service that delivers value, which people are willing to pay for.

However, without the value, we have technology built for profit-making that does not have any responsible practices and principles attached to it and will end up creating more harm for the society that uses it.

While we might also have the case that people will always exploit technology for malicious purposes, we cannot build something responsible.

Humans can abuse technology and have done so in the past.

However, responsible technology tries to mitigate abuse and make it as hard as possible for abuse to occur.

Kenya’s laws and regulations around data protection and cybercrime have come up as we experience a data boom with the rise of artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies, such as cloud computing.

Transparency is the foundation of responsible technology. Companies must be open and honest about the data they collect and how they use it.

Responsible technology also includes making it accessible. A lot of technologies are not accessible to people with challenges, either cognitive or physical such as allowing the colour-blind to use apps and those with poor motor skills to operate machines safely.

Responsible technology closes the gap, and people use it despite their challenges.

Responsible technology helps fight misinformation, social abuse, and bad actors on various platforms.

To decide if a company is building technology responsibly, look at its net value to society against the commercial value it raises for itself.