Changing culture of Christmas fete

By BITANGE NDEMO

Global Christmas celebrations originally meant to mark the birth of Jesus Christ, climaxed on December 25.

However, as the world celebrates this festive season, the commercialisation of the holiday is what stands out more than the original intent of the day. This has made different people, and various generations view the holiday differently.

Controversy exists around the origin of Christmas. Some historians argue that it came about in Egypt where Africans celebrated the birth of their deity, Ra, on December 25 in the first century AD. As a result, many Africans in ancient times paid tribute to Ra’s birthday by decorating trees. On the other hand, others claim that Christmas is derived from early European practices.

As revised by Hillerbrand in 2022, Britannica explains that Christmas in English means “mass on Christ’s day,” which is a modern invention. The earlier reference, Yule, may have come from Germanic or Anglo-Saxon words for Christmas Day. It was a day around the winter solstice feast (the time of year when the Sun is the farthest from the Northern Hemisphere (December 22).

Despite all these theories, Christmas has become a secular family holiday for Christians and non-Christians. It is largely free of any Christian traditions and characterised by an ever-expanding exchange of gifts.

In Africa, the colonial influence brings out the contradictions of Christmas celebrations. For example, with 97 percent of her Muslim population, Senegal celebrates Christmas with its ornaments in mosques. Other Muslim countries celebrate Christmas due to interfaith families, while others exploit the holiday for commercial reasons.

From remote Chinese cities to mega-cities in the Western world, Santa Claus, a legendary character, is central to this secular Christmas celebration.

The historical debate over the precise day Christ was born is no longer relevant. Instead, the world now recognises December 25 either as a commemorative date or a social holiday.

Further, it is no longer one day. Instead, it is often stretched into days and even months for commercial purposes, which runs between November and January. As a result, the compulsive buying of goods intensifies. However, some of these goods have no utility.

Since the Gulf countries began to wean themselves off of oil and ventured into the hospitality industry, Christmas has become a boon in the region. It is the peak time for tourists vacationing with their families. The airline industry in the Middle East has also grown significantly. This has made Dubai, for example, only second to Atlanta as the busiest global airport in the world.

It is not only cultural practices that are changing with the Christmas season. As we move from one generation to another, Christmas festivities have changed. Technology is central to the changing character of Christmas. Previous generations relied on physical Christmas artefacts to reach their loved ones and express themselves in whatever form. The card business was a large part of collective spending. However, electronic goods and display products have recently mimicked festive cards, trees, cash and even musicians.

The pressure to exploit the Christmas season is on, thanks to two generations, millennials and Gen Zs, who do not see the season as religious but as another social affair and event. Unlike older generations, they demand what they want as gifts; in most cases, they get what they want.

Even so, some practices have remained constant over the years. For example, family gatherings over Christmas are held every time in poor and affluent countries alike. In addition, people move from work to join family over the festivities. Although the family get-together ritual has been affected by Covid-19 in the past two years, it remains strong as one significant activity during Christmas.

The gifting of products without sound utility continues among the older generations. Givers often see that it is the giving that matters and not the gifts. However, many of these gifts have become a significant environmental risk at a period when we must think more about sustainability than immediate self-fulfilment.

Cheap plastic goods form the bulk of gifts to children, calling for everyone to understand the importance of waste management. Unfortunately, developing countries need to catch up in waste collection, transportation, processing and recycling or disposal.

If you are inclined to give someone a gift, choose planet-friendly products, including their packaging. It will be the best change you can make in building sustainable development during an increasingly changing Christmas character. My best wishes during this festive season.

The writer is Kenya's Ambassador to Belgium, Mission to the EU, Organisation of African Caribbean and the Pacific States and World Customs Organisation. The article is written at a personal level.