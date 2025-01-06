Over the years, G7 countries have spread their model of democracy across the world, often presenting it as the benchmark for other nations. However, recent events have painted a different picture.

Their model of democracy is now facing challenges that have significant economic repercussions, forcing policymakers to consider alternatives.

In 2024, countries like France, Germany, Canada, Japan, and South Korea faced significant political instability, with the situation even affecting Seoul, a key ally of the G7.

In France, the government recently fell after failing to pass a budget. The new prime minister will likely face the same issues, and there is increasing pressure on President Emmanuel Macron to resign before his term ends in 2027.

Germany, after the collapse of the "traffic-light" coalition led by Olaf Scholz, is heading to elections. Recent elections in Japan saw the ruling Liberal Democratic Party lose its majority for the first time since 2009, with another poll expected this year.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s near decade in power is coming to an end, with his party trailing in the polls and growing calls for his resignation.

This paints a picture of democratic decline in the "free world," with only the US, Britain, and Italy standing firm, though they too face numerous issues, including the rise of populism, corruption, high taxes, and the cost of living.

Meanwhile, countries like Rwanda, which have opted for their own form of governance, drawing inspiration from China's model of consensus-building, remain relatively stable, which in turn makes them more attractive for foreign direct investment.

In contrast, countries like Kenya, which follow the Western democratic model, continue to be rocked by demonstrations, creating an environment unfavourable for investors.

The likelihood of many countries adopting the Chinese political system is rising. Among the countries that have successfully transitioned from poverty to prosperity, one key factor has been political stability, coupled with strong leadership at the top.

Take China, for example: almost 75 years ago, it was a poor nation reliant on foreign aid. Today, China stands as the world’s second-largest economy, demonstrating that political stability and transformative leadership are essential for national development.

Since 1949, the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has provided consistent direction for the country's economic growth.

The CPC’s leadership model of governance has ensured the country’s development, with government officials at all levels working to implement its policies.

Some critics claim that the CPC is a dictatorial party lacking transparency, but this argument does not hold up. If the Chinese people are content with their governance system, external forces should not impose their views.

The Chinese have chosen a path that works for them, independent of their former oppressors, showing that no single model of governance can be universally applied.