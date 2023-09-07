Columnists Climate hypocrisy of rich states locks all in zero sum game

In the fight against carbon emissions, countries need to consider each other. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By RUFUS MWANYASI

If you remember the song “Cash Rules Everything Around Me” by Wu Tang Clan, they are about to call you a fossil. It’s been 30 years. But what's interesting, these two things: cash and fossils, are also the strangest of bedfellows.

Against all odds (read: “Oil is a Polluter” studies and persisting climate action advocacy), where these two are involved, climate is always a loser.

Here’s some proof; The Energy Information Administration expects global oil production to keep rising this year due to increasing demand. More dangerous, this combination is turning men into hypocritical liars.

Leaders are busy making “net zero” emissions pledges while doing the opposite at home.

Specifically, rich countries, which are responsible for the dominant share of global carbon dioxide emissions to date, are imposing fossil fuel financing bans on developing countries, while at the same time increasing their own consumption of fossil fuels. I think they have a name for it now; climate hypocrisy.

Most people agree that the climate is changing and its effects are felt across the world. Climate-related disasters are now the most frequent compared to others such as geological disasters or those caused by epidemics, according to the World Disaster Report (WDR) 2022.

Africa’s own climate is reported to have warmed more than the global average since pre-industrial times, according to the World Meteorological Organisation's State of the Climate in Africa (2021) report.

But here’s where problems start. Rich countries telling Africa she just needs solar while at the same time licensing new oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

It is promising vulnerable countries climate grants of $100 billion a year during the 2015 Paris Summit but diverting the same funds toward non-climate ventures such as movies, chocolate stores and hotels, a recent Reuters investigation discovered.

So, why would Africa, a region that pollutes the planet the least with just 3 percent of total emissions, have to pay a heavy price for something it never caused?

It’s stuff like this that makes one a non-believer. No surprise some think this week's climate jamboree at the KICC is a complete waste of time. But maybe I am overreacting. I should have a better understanding of my own kind.

Human beings are inherently selfish. One biblical philosopher best explains this weakness, he states, “for I do not do the good I want to do, but the evil I do not want to do—this I keep on doing.

Now if I do what I do not want to do, it is no longer I who does it, but it is sin living in me that does it.”

In addition, just because one doesn't like how the messenger acts, it does not make the message less important. So, whether the high priest comes flying in a carbon-emitting jet to deliver a sermon on decarbonisation, the message will still be acceptable.

But be that as it may, in the fight against carbon emissions, countries need to consider each other. For Africa, at this stage of its economic progress, it is almost impossible not to engage high carbon activities.

For the developed world, they need to lead by example.

Mwanyasi is the Managing Director at Canaan Capital.