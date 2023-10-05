Columnists Collaboration is key to attaining food, nutrition security in Africa

According to the Africa Agriculture Status Report of 2023, half the continent's population grapples with food insecurity.

By KEN GICHINGA

The demographic dividend that will play out across the African continent over the next several years will be nothing short of spectacular.

In countries such as Kenya, where the median age is 19, the promise of a generational transformation of the economy – equipped with new tastes and preferences – is whetting the appetite of global brands that want a slice of this emerging market.

Policymakers are equally aware that the full aspirations of this new generation will only be realised if there are deep investments in critical areas, not least being the evolving themes around food security. Indeed, the statistics are not flattering.

While the appropriate response to such heart-wrenching figures should have been a unified call for effective solutions, the reality, unfortunately, has been an alleged philosophical dispute pitting large-scale commercial farming against smallholder farmers.

The use of the word alleged is significant given that there has been no clear evidence that the two agricultural practices cannot co-exist.

Indeed, most economists will agree that there is an urgent need for productivity gains across food systems. This means leveraging our best insights on optimal land use, achieving the best seed quality and deploying the best technology in aiding production.

The resources required for this scale of investment are not insignificant and this has been the space in which institutions such as AGRA have found to be most strategic. Only a few days ago, four women from Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal received a total of $85,000 in grant funding after being named winners of AGRA’s Women Agripreneurs of the Year Award.

Similarly, the African Development Bank Group has approved an equity investment of 18 million euros in the Africa Guarantee Fund (AGF) and another 1.2 million euros to support youth and women entrepreneurs engaged in agricultural value chains in Kenya.

Advancements in large-scale commercial agriculture need not be at the expense of smallholder farmers, for they too are critical to Africa’s food systems.

In many ways, they contribute to rich biodiversity as well as building resilience and harnessing tradition, heritage and culture.

The writer is Chief Economist at Mentoria Economics.