Complete national addressing project to unlock growth

By MARTIN NGESA

A national addressing system (NAS) remains an essential tool for economic and social development across the world, yet Kenya continues to drag its feet, limiting its growth.

The connection between a good physical address and socio-economic development is unappreciated by both policymakers and the citizenry.

A NAS is a framework that provides for, among others, the naming and numbering of streets and properties and coding them, to facilitate easy identification and location of such places on the ground.

In many parts of the world, a ‘physical’ address shows where people live and work, and has become an integral part of one’s identity.

For a citizen, not having a physical address can be tantamount to not having a registered identity, making seemingly basic and often essential tasks difficult.

Participating in political processes, accessing finance, and conducting a business that involves the delivery of official documents can all be excruciatingly time-consuming tasks in areas where people live ‘unnoticed’.

In Kenya, however, a scan through legislation reveals the presence of a Kenya Information and Communications (Numbering) Regulations of 2010 that mandates the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) to establish a National Communication Numbering and Address Plan (NCNAP) and control all communication numbers and addresses to ensure fairness and efficiency by managing postal codes and NAS.

In 2016, the CA organised two stakeholder workshops whose outcome was the formation of a multi-stakeholder Steering Committee to drive the process.

Since then, the committee has developed a draft NAS roadmap and instruments towards its implementation.

The draft instruments, consisting of the NAS Policy, legal frameworks, standards, financing model, and a database management system, were to undergo a review, update, and validation process before adoption and implementation.

Following the global launch of the “Addressing the World – An Address for Everyone” initiative in 2009, number plates indicating property number and street name were installed in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

The project stalled due to inadequate financing and other challenges such as lack of an addressing policy, inadequate public awareness, and limited technical capacity.

Under the Nairobi Metropolitan Services Improvement Project funded by the World Bank, the country implemented a physical address for the capital city of Nairobi, as well as for Kiambu, Thika and Machakos towns as part of the metropolis.

A good addressing system has the potential of conferring considerable benefits in the form of the creation of job opportunities for hustlers, given the immense potential to manufacture infrastructure.

Similarly, it improves local property and business tax collection by making it possible to compile a register of taxable businesses and properties with addresses from the gathering information on their location.

There is a need for the creation of a political national NAS Agency to coordinate developments in all counties in line with recognised street naming and property numbering guidelines and standards.

Lawmakers should enact attendant legislations, many of which are in draft form, to forestall possible litigations that have floundered even very noble projects such as this.

The writer is an addressing expert. [email protected]