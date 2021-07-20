Columnists Cooking gas must be affordable to release top gains

A man carries a gas cylinder for refill in Kawangware, Nairobi on April 30,2020. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By OTIENO PANYA

More by this Author Summary Increased tax on LPG and other petroleum products, shall reverse the gains of having eco-friendly sources of energy.

An increase in LPG prices would significantly increase reliance on kerosene and charcoal as alternative sources of fuel.

The use of clean energy sources like LPG has reduced significantly the degradation of forest resources over the years.

Value added Tax (VAT) on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is back.

LPG penetration has increased over the past 10 years, especially in urban centres and cities. The Government committed to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 30 percent — where clean cooking accounts for about 14 percent — under the Paris Agreement on climate change; and, it hopes to meet this target by 2028.

With increased tax on LPG and other petroleum products, this move shall reverse the gains of having eco-friendly sources of energy. LPG has the potential to protect the environment as well as to offer substantial health and societal benefits.

According to Unep, Kenya loses 10.3 million cubic metres of wood from its forests every year from firewood and charcoal consumption, a major contributor to the country’s 0.3 percent annual deforestation rate.

Wood and charcoal fuel use, including black carbon emissions, contribute 25 million tonnes of CO2 eq each year, approximately 40 percent of Kenya’s total greenhouse gas emissions.

‘Dirty fuels’ dominate in urban Kenya, notably charcoal (22 percent) and kerosene (29 percent). An increase in LPG prices would significantly increase reliance on kerosene and charcoal as alternative sources of fuel.

The WHO said household air pollution from burning solid fuels increases the risk of acute lower respiratory infections in children under five years.

If no action is taken, by 2030, an estimated 870,000 people will die each year from acute lower respiratory infections and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease linked to solid fuel cooking.

The use of clean energy sources like LPG has reduced significantly the degradation of forest resources over the years.

The World Bank recently estimated the annual economic losses and opportunity costs of solid-fuel dependence in terms of health, environment and economic cost to households. In the worst-case scenario, the impacts are close to $60 billion per year.

In Kenya, women in the rural areas spend an average of one hour per day on this task, and they suffer serious long-term physical damage from the strenuous work.

They are also exposed to falls, snake bites or assault, particularly if they have to walk far from home.

Cooking with traditional biomass can also take several hours. Reducing this drudgery would free up time for women and girls to pursue an education, engage in income-generation or just rest.

The International Energy Agency includes LPG as a key fuel recommended to tackle energy-related air pollution and proposes it as a solution for half of the 2.8 billion people needing access to clean cooking fuels and technologies.

The use of cleaner, more modern stoves and fuels can dramatically reduce exposure to harmful smoke; provide opportunities; and help reduce forest degradation and slow climate change.

The government should reconsider the LP tax. Clean and efficient energy is a prerequisite for sustainable development.