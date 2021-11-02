Columnists COP26 and why communication has role to play

President Uhuru Kenyatta delivers his statement during the COP26 World Leaders Summit Plenary Session at the Scottish Event Campus, Glasgow. PHOTO | PSCU

By CORAZON MWENDE

More by this Author Summary Misinformation and campaigns that water down the progress being made by climate change advocates, continues to be a huge barrier.

As we seek to amplify messaging around climate change, the need to hold our leaders accountable to their promises is important.

Effects of climate change as is currently being experienced in Africa have had huge effects on livelihoods, and more recently the ongoing drought in the Northern part of Kenya has left at least 2 million people at risk with food insecurity challenges. Floods which in the past 2 years have been experienced in different parts of the region have left many homeless. Such seasonal disparities shift how people live, threatening the health of all beings.

The prevalence of these climate-related disasters will continue to pose a challenge to humanity and therein comes the role of public communication. Storytelling through campaigns, lobbying through the media and relevant stakeholders is paramount.

This cannot be done in a solo communication bubble. Interlinking governments, influencers, media, communities, industrialists and other key stakeholders ensure that there is equitable access for all beings affected by climate change to be afforded affirmative action.

Reduced crop and livestock production which has contributed significantly to deterioration in the nutrition situation continues to constrain livelihood initiatives in the rural areas and more so arid and semi-arid parts of Kenya, impacting the crop/ livestock revenue.

The implication of this long-term economic effect that is being felt across different corners, markets and households in the country needs more communication advocacy intervention even as key players in the policy world work to ensure that efforts around climate neutrality are being adopted.

It’s science complexity that is mainly deciphered in forums such as COP26 is, of course, a step in the right direction, however, the basics of climate change information needs to continuously be broken down into a language that reaches people of different economic backgrounds.

Also, misinformation and campaigns that water down the progress being made by climate change advocates, continues to be a huge barrier. Recently InfluenceMap through its research on climate-crisis solutions indicated that fossil fuel industry moved away from outright denying the climate crisis and is instead using social media to promote oil and gas as part of the solution- an indication that strongly backs some unethical corporate interests.

In April 2021, the president of Kenya, H.E Uhuru Kenyatta committed to lowering the country’s greenhouse gas emissions by 32% by 2030, what does this mean for us ordinary Kenyans who don’t form part of the policy conversation or implementation and what role can we play to ensure that we work with the government to see this a reality?

As communicators working in agencies, corporates, NGOs among others, we have the critical task of multiplying this message to our diverse audiences. Whether we work in the climate space or not, climate change is a reality that affects all of us, it changes us, it influences our way of work.

As we seek to amplify messaging around climate change, the need to hold our leaders accountable to their promises is important. This is not a reserve of COP26 or alike platforms- the media, bloggers and influential members of the society should consistently call on the government to implement policies and pursue efforts following the legally binding international treaty on climate change at COP21 in 2015.

For climate change policies to be implemented, public communication- in all its capacity is vital in realizing the economic and social rights of people.