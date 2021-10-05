Columnists Covid-19 shines spotlight on crisis facing African markets

A stockbroker at the Nairobi Securities Exchange trading floor. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By RUFUS MWANYASI

More by this Author Summary The pandemic exposed pre-existing vulnerabilities in many emerging and frontier markets.

It shone light on the financing inability of these countries that often lack deep and liquid stock and local currency bond markets.

In the wake of the Covid-19 crisis, portfolio investments, typically a volatile asset class, reacted rapidly to the shock that the pandemic inflicted on the global economy.

Economies, which had entered the crisis with weaker positions experienced massive outflows of portfolio investments, repeating a familiar pattern whereby international investors transfer capital back home or invest in safer assets during periods of uncertainty.

With the cost of emerging markets sovereign borrowing surging dramatically in the early months of the pandemic due to sharp increases in risk premiums, many emerging markets faced intense funding pressures.

This is not the first time. Most developing economies suffer poor funding conditions whenever global risk sentiment tanks and are, therefore, historically more volatile than in advanced economies (an unusually high number of emerging market economies were downgraded in 2020).

This in turn impaired their access to international capital markets. Thankfully, several of these economies managed the crisis through use of both monetary and fiscal tools; from widening collateral accepted for central bank lending facilities to central banks buying local currency government bonds.

Nonetheless, their local capital markets remained largely untapped as most are underdeveloped.

A good case example is Africa. performance of two critical market metrics; liquidity and capacity of local investors, shows why a lot needs to be done.

On liquidity, most financial markets in the region depend on foreign participation for a large proportion of their liquidity and therefore, less international participation means less market liquidity.

On local investor capacity, although pension funds (and other institutional investors) have the ability to play a significant role in capital market development in Africa, most in the region are not well established.

Not surprising, according to the Absa Financial Markets Index (2020), half of the index countries have pension assets per capita below Sh10,000. Only Mauritius, South Africa, Seychelles and Eswatini have pension assets per capita exceeding Sh100,000.

In summary, the crisis has shone a crucial light on the problems facing our financial markets in the region. Initiatives such as the Africa Exchange Linkages Project should be fast-tracked to link African exchanges and boost pan-African investment flows. Pension funds should also be mobilised to play a significant role.

They are an important source of liquidity for local government debt, reducing reliance on external finance.

Local investors’ willingness to pump money in domestic markets can have a significant impact on market development and growth.

It is also good to note that sustainable financing, which insures against natural disasters and pandemics, hedging against commodity volatility are ways being considered by African governments through the capital markets.

In all, the immediate need for resources during the ongoing crisis and the rapid withdrawal of international capital emphasise the importance of building local markets with sufficient depth and liquidity to withstand external shocks.

Mr Mwanyasi is managing director at Canaan Capital