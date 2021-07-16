Columnists Covid: Use edutainment games to lift learning

Pupils at Kosawo Primary school in Kisumu use tablets. FILE PHOTO

By ALEX OWITI

The Covid-19 pandemic has changed the way we do many things. Many sectors of the economy have adopted new norms of doing business, including learning.

At the beginning of Covid-19, there was panic about how children were going back to school quickly upon the announcement that the virus was now with us.

We had to adhere to the restrictions that were imposed by WHO and governments across the world to prevent deaths and infections, and this included the prolonged closure of schools.

At this point, many solutions that had been developed and had not been used en masse especially in e-learning were introduced to salvage the dire situation. E-learning became a reality through video-conferencing systems. For a long time, video conferencing systems were only meant for businesses rather than learning.

The education sector had to adapt to the reforms it had been looking at as future plans. The future had come quickly and learning was to continue.

According to the recent Communications Authority of Kenya report, in the first quarter of the 2020/21 Financial Year, the total data/Internet subscriptions rose by 4.8 percent to 43.5 million from 41.5 million subscriptions reported last quarter with mobile data subscriptions accounting for 98.5 percent of the total subscriptions.

Companies are now creating mobile edutainment games to complement the digital learning tools through gamification elements. The games are meant to improve children's skills in memory, concentration, and the development of knowledge.

These games have been designed to reflect on Kenya’s CBC Curriculum. The Basic Education Curriculum Framework 2017 points out Critical thinking and problem-solving are useful for learners of all ages.

Unesco indicates that the use of games for teaching mathematics, sciences, and the humanities is becoming part of the educational landscape.

It is time Kenya embraced gaming for learning as we make good use of our internet and smartphones for homeschooling.