Columnists Criminalising civil disputes in Kenya hurting rule of law

By CHARLES KANJAMA

More by this Author Summary The objective of criminal law is to punish the offender, typically by a fine or imprisonment.

On the other hand, civil proceedings arise from disputes or disagreements between individuals and organisations, including government agencies, which are more private in nature.

The trend of wrongful criminal complaints against a disputant in a civil dispute undermines the rule of law.

In recent years, there is a growing tendency for both individuals and businesses engaged in contentious civil disputes to press criminal charges.

Often, this is motivated by several factors ranging from the desire to apply pressure on the counterpart to settle the civil dispute, lack of confidence in civil dispute settlement mechanisms, or even attempts to obfuscate or delay legitimate civil proceedings.

In some instances, this may be done to harass or tarnish the reputation of the counterpart. This may amount to abuse of the legal system and is a threat to the rule of law, investor confidence and the ease of doing business.

It is necessary to clearly distinguish between criminal and civil disputes. On the one hand, crimes — such as theft, assault, and murder — are considered to be offences against the State, even if the immediate damage is done to an individual since the whole society is affected if the crime goes unpunished.

The threshold of proof which must be satisfied by prosecutors is the high standard of beyond reasonable doubt.

The objective of criminal law is to punish the offender, typically by a fine or imprisonment.

On the other hand, civil proceedings arise from disputes or disagreements between individuals and organisations, including government agencies, which are more private in nature.

Examples include contractual disputes, family law disputes and civil wrongs like negligence. The threshold of proof in civil disputes is lower, namely on a balance of probabilities. This means the party only needs to prove, using evidence, that their version of events is more likely than not to have happened.

The relief sought in civil proceedings may be monetary compensation, or an order for a defendant to perform certain legal obligations.

There are instances where one set of facts may give rise to both a civil wrong and a criminal offence. In such cases, the preferred practice is to give priority to the prosecution of the criminal offence, and then for the injured party to subsequently pursue compensation.

The law, however, does allow in appropriate cases for concurrent civil and criminal proceedings. The police are required to reject collateral attempts by civil law claimants to use criminal process to unduly pressure other disputants.

The trend of wrongful criminal complaints against a disputant in a civil dispute undermines the rule of law. Every person with a legitimate grievance is entitled to seek remedies provided in law, but only within the purview of the law.

The practice of criminalising civil disputes is not exclusive to Kenya: courts in various other countries have also had to deal with this issue.

There is a need to put in place measures to ensure that the criminal system is not used to frustrate civil disputes.

The Judiciary, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, Directorate of Criminal Investigations and other law enforcement agencies should do their bit to ensure that inappropriate criminalisation of civil proceedings are avoided early to curb the abuse of the system.