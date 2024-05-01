Death of 10 KDF in West Pokot makes North Rift peace urgent

By  HASSAN ISMAIL

The tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of 10 soldiers, including the Chief of Defence Forces General Francis Ogolla, has sent shockwaves through the nation, evoking painful memories of a similar incident in Marsabit several years ago when leaders perished en route to a peacebuilding mission.

The national grief is yet another stark reminder that the volatile situation in the North Rift still persists, driven by a complex web of socio-economic, political, and environmental factors.

For too long, this region has been engulfed in a vicious cycle of inter-communal violence, primarily manifested through intra-communal raids, commonly known as cattle rustling and banditry. The Pokot, Samburu, Marakwet, Tugen, and Turkana communities have borne the brunt of these conflicts.

Banditry and criminality thrive, fuelled by the widespread inter-communal tensions and the lack of effective leadership. Political grandstanding and the absence of face-to-face dialogue have perpetuated a vicious cycle of revenge and retribution.

Firstly, we must acknowledge the seriousness of the insecurity situation and allocate the necessary resources to address it.

Secondly, reconciliation initiatives must begin, led by political leaders as security actors coordinate a framework to support and strengthen this reconciliation process.

Thirdly, a joint action for cessation of hostilities should culminate in a comprehensive peace agreement.

The writer is the country representative in Kenya for Interpeace. [email protected]

