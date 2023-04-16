Columnists Delayed salaries and a debt hole: Are we really living within our means?

The National Treasury building in Nairobi. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By COLLINS ODOTE

More by this Author

The delay in payment of salaries for civil servants has dominated public discourse in the past one week. It lifted the lid on the true financial status of the country.

While politicians continue to trade barbs on who is responsible for the economic turbulence the country is going through, the reality is that the problem is not one that started a few months ago. It has been with the country for a while.

Many commentators have pointed out the dangers of the government’s economic priorities and fiscal indiscipline over the last decade.

Caution for prudence in financial management as commanded by the Constitution has largely been ignored. It seems that the chickens are coming home to roost, and we are reaping the harvest of our recklessness.

The time is ripe to take a critical look at our fiscal policies, approaches and plans and adjust them to the economic realities the country finds itself in.

In doing so, it should not be acceptable for public servants to have delays in their salaries. The consequences of this on the economy are dire.

It leads to reduced morale, low productivity and stalling of economic growth. In addition, it has knock-on effects on other sectors of the economy.

The government must also interrogate its spending. Unless we reduce the things and amounts we spend we will continue being in the current hole.

The recent announcement that there is a freeze on new capital projects is a welcome first step. However, it has been made before and not adhered to. It is important that this time it is more than political rhetoric.

We should also interrogate the cost of politics. Politically related expenditure is our greatest undoing. It comes at the expense of development.

Although politics is a necessary precondition of the stability and prosperity of the country, an over expenditure on it at the expense of other aspects of societal development impacts negatively on economic growth.

Despite the reality that correcting this situation is necessary, we seem unable or unwilling to confront it. It is time we stopped politicising the economy.

Secondly, our attitude towards public resources requires a rethink. Currently, these are seen as open resources owned and controlled by no one, unlimited in scale and thus can be misused without consequences.

The budget process must have a greater meaning in regulating financial decision-making. We should improve our budget-making process, from the identification and determination of priorities, allocation of resources and utilisation of those resources.

The big question of our debt management is one we have paid lip service to for too long. The reality is that, on current evidence, we are tottering on living beyond our means.

This is largely attributable to how we have dealt with the debt question. As the country was amassing huge debts, questions about the sustainability of these decisions were ignored.

Reality is now hitting home. It is important that we start taking deliberate action to get out of the current situation.

Hard decisions are needed out of the recognition that the financial health of the country is not strong.