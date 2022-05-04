Columnists Deploying ICT solutions for delivery of learning

By PAUL OKANDA

The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted many economic sectors and allowed a number of them to accelerate their hitherto slow adoption of information technology systems for efficient service delivery.

One of the showcases emerging sectors remains the education industry. This sector is now thriving with the adoption and use of information and communication technologies (ICTs) in education systems, popularly known as EdTech.

Global bodies such as the World Bank Group have stepped up support for countries to leverage EdTech investments to develop resilient hybrid learning systems.

Due to pressures occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic, the traditional instructional methods, modes of knowledge production and consumption, and institutional conceits of exclusivity are no longer tenable.

From my personal experience, while implementing ICT solutions and charting the technology policy for United States International University-Africa (USIU-Africa) with my dependable colleagues, there are some key ingredients that make for a solid technology in education foundation.

Firstly, education institutions must focus their energies on the governance and staffing structure of the ICT function.

Due to the increasingly centralised nature of ICT as the nerve centre of an institution's day-to-day learning and administrative operations, there is a need for a staffing structure that places the head of ICT operations at the highest possible level of the organisation structure.

ICT integrations and operations are a management function and cannot be in peripheral management positions.

Organic development of appropriate controls, policies and standard operating procedures (SOPs) is another continuous activity for which the head of ICT would bear responsibility.

Decision-making on ICT adoption models, such as developing ICT solutions in-house, outsourcing development or buying off-the-shelf solutions, hosting in-house or hosting in the cloud, will largely depend on the leadership's vision and mission.

Secondly, technology adoption must be regarded as a change management lever. A learning institution must be conscious of the negative impact changes in technology can have on learning, teaching, and the institution's operations if not adequately communicated to all constituents.

The latest research in this area proposes a socio-technical approach that incorporaties the users at every stage in the design and development of ICT solutions since a system is only as good as the team that develops it.

The more inclusive the team is, the higher the chances of the system impacting the institution's operations; positively.

Invariably, an institution's strategic plan, financial resources, and focus will guide the selection of what tools senior management prioritises.

Enablers such as power supply, reliable Internet access and redundancy platforms should be carefully considered.

Due to the unreliable nature of connectivity in most parts of Africa, there is need to deploy a couple of Internet links which in our local context, Kenya Education Network (KENET), Kenya’s National Research and Education Network (NREN) provides at highly subsidised rates.

There is also need for redundant power (from the primary grid and backup from a generator) with some form of load balancing that encompasses failover capability.

Closely linked to access is the need for technical help desk tools that handle queries and guide users. Education institutions would need an ICT call centre (Helpdesk) responsible for resolving technical issues that users raise.

Due to increasing cybersecurity risks that automation exposes organisations to, storage, backup and remote services are also crucial factors.

The operationalisation of robust disaster recovery (DR) measures as part of the organisation’s business continuity plan (BCP) should to support data restoration in case services fail.

Educational institutions need to ensure continuous effort is made to maintain and upgrade their core ICT infrastructure. This ought to be guided by a three- to five-year ICT strategies that are built into the overall institutional strategic plan.

Within the operational framework, periodic maintenance and upgrading of technologies is also vital.

Integrating a robust learning management system (LMS) is a necessary requirement.

Whether it is deployed to complement learning in a face-to-face mode on one end of the spectrum or a core part of an institution's online pedagogy, an LMS is essentially a virtual learning environment that is used in the delivery of educational content to learners and paperless assessment through a variety of technological functions which are connected to the Internet.

There are several options here, some of which may be open source.

To further boost remote productivity, video conferencing and proctoring tools are now a must-have ingredient. Institutions must invest in videoconferencing platforms which support synchronous learning.

Among the activities that a comprehensive videoconferencing tool provides support for include scheduling study groups, class sessions, remotely locating students, recording lectures, co-teaching, connecting laboratory environments to lecture halls, and facilitating various modes of pedagogy such as online, blended, hybrid and hybrid-flexible (hyflex).

Proctoring tools work alongside video conferencing tools in a live proctoring environment or on their own if they have Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities to flag suspicious behavior.

The integration of a student information system (SIS) helps to elevate the student management process to a higher level.

An SIS acts as the learning institution’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) system; holds and processes data that relates to every student’s learning journey at an institution.

A SIS is a learning institution’s solution for missing marks management and the institution could select some options each with their positives and potential pitfalls.

Okanda is the Director, ICT and Associate Professor of Computing at the School of Science and Technology, USIU-Africa