Columnists Depositing 20pc of tax dispute cash to appeal will derail businesses

Times Tower in Nairobi, the headquarters of Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA). FILE PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By ROBERT OUMA

More by this Author

The Finance Bill proposes amending the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act, 2013 introducing a requirement for taxpayers to deposit with the Commissioner 20 percent of the tax in the dispute or security equivalent to 20 percent of the disputed tax before they file an appeal to the High Court against a decision of the Tax Appeals Tribunal.

Notably, this requirement to pay 20 percent of the disputed tax does not apply where the Commissioner or KRA is the one appealing to the High Court.

The proposed amendment provides that once the High Court has ruled in favour of a taxpayer, the KRA is required to refund the monies or security equivalent deposited within 30 days after the determination of the court.

For a start, the Tax Appeals Tribunal Act provides the legal framework for any taxpayer dissatisfied with an appealable decision of the Kenya Revenue Authority.

An appealable decision is not one which must necessarily succeed before the tribunal but one which ought to be argued before it.

Currently, a taxpayer is only obligated to pay to the KRA taxes that the taxpayer may have conceded during this dispute resolution period.

All other contested taxes are only deemed payable upon a determination by the Tribunal as per Section 29 of the TAT Act or a finding by the High Court upon Appeal by a party aggrieved by the Tribunal finding.

If this provision is passed in its current form, the amendment to Section 32 of the TAT Act will bring to question the legality of payment of such deposits against the constitutional provision of improved access to justice.

In Fuelex (U) Limited v Uganda Revenue Authority Fuelex Ltd lodged an objection with the TAT against an assessment by the Uganda Revenue Authority (“URA”) of USh160,525,530 arising in the period June 2005 to September 2006.

Several issues were brought before the TAT for determination, among which was the constitutionality of the mandatory payment of 30 percent of the tax in dispute to the URA on appeal to the TAT.

The TAT referred the matter to the Constitutional Court for interpretation.

As per the proposed amendment in the Finance Bill, no matter how good a taxpayer’s case might be, once they do not have 20 percent of the tax being imposed, their objection cannot be heard.

And once the opportunity to be heard is denied on account of failure to raise the 20 percent of the assessed tax, the KRA is at liberty to recover the whole of the disputed sum whether that amount is legally owing or not and irrespective of what decision the High Court would have made.

The Bill proposes, after the determination of the appeal, the Commissioner is to “credit” that amount or security to that party within 30 days if the High Court determination is in favour of the taxpayer.

The term “credit” is, however, unclear whether it implies the amount shall be refunded to a taxpayer or it shall be credited to a taxpayer’s ledger as an advance tax.

The proposal assumes that tax disputes are purely based on the quantum of tax amounts and ignores a possibility of a taxpayer having a legal or technical question that the court must address before payment can be enforced.

If the Bill is passed, there are no safeguards to protect the taxpayer from inflated assessments that would cripple their business operations.

The writer is a tax adviser with MNO Associates.