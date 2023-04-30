Columnists Determining the fair value of real estate during uncertain times

Real estate or investment property forms a significant portion of many organisations' overall investment portfolios. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

More by this Author

Real estate or investment property forms a significant portion of many organisations' overall investment portfolios.

It normally includes land held for long-term capital appreciation or land whose future use is yet to be determined and buildings owned or held under lease or being developed for investment property use.

One of the many principles that make such investment a viable alternative is the finite land supply and the inflationary effect on the cost of labour over time.

Therefore, it's no surprise many organisations hold these investments.

Usually, these real estate properties are typically valued using one of two approaches. The first is the market approach, and the second is the income approach.

The fair value under the market approach is derived from current prices in an active market for similar properties in similar locations and conditions.

In contrast, the fair value under the income approach is calculated using discounted cash flow projections based on reliable estimates of future rental income and expenditure.

However, during increased uncertainties in the operating environment evidenced by high economic and market unpredictability, deriving the fair value of investment properties would require organisations to consider the following.

One critical area to consider when applying the income approach is using multiple sets of cash flow scenarios rather than a single set of cash flows which are probability-weighted to derive a single forecast cash flow used for valuation.

It will enable organisations to make allowance for the uncertainties in the cash flow forecasts.

Organisations that make this change to their approach should include relevant disclosure in their financial statements so stakeholders can understand the changes in their accounting estimates.

Alternatively, organisations could adjust the discount rate with a premium to reflect the inherent risks and uncertainties while using single-scenario cash flow forecasts.

Organisations could also consider a change in the valuation approach applied for their real estate properties or investment properties where there is a demonstrable change in the market conditions similar to the changes resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic.