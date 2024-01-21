Columnists Determining whether contract meets the threshold of a lease

PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By AKINYEMI AWODUMILA

More by this Author

A contract contains a lease if it conveys the right to control the use of an identified asset for a period in exchange for a consideration (payment).

This definition applies to the financial reporting standard of IFRS 16 on Leases. Determining whether a contract contains a lease is complicated and will require significant judgment because some arrangements that do not take the legal form of a lease may meet the definition of a lease

Not all contracts that meet the legal form of a lease will meet its definition. The standard requires the lease identification at the contract's inception, enabling an organisation to differentiate contracts that may be a sale, purchase or service contract from a lease, preventing financial misstatement within the organisation.

It also allows users of the financial statements to understand the effect of leases on the organisation's financial position, performance and cash flows.

There are two important considerations when identifying leases.

Firstly, the asset subject must be identified explicitly in the contract or implicitly when the supplier makes it available. In addition, the right of an organisation to use an identified asset may be undermined if the supplier has the practical ability to substitute the asset and would benefit economically from exercising this right.

Substitution for repairs and upgrades does not preclude an organisation from having rights to use an identified asset. Also, a capacity portion of an asset is an identifiable asset if it is physically distinct (for example, a floor of a building), where the capacity portion is not physically distinct (for example, a fibre optic cable or pipeline), it is not an identifiable asset unless it represents substantially all of the capacity of the asset used.

Secondly, the organisation must have the right to control the use of the identified asset to obtain all the economic benefits from using the asset and the right to direct the use of the identified asset.

The assessment of a right to control the identified asset's use can be complex based on restrictions on economic benefits available to the organisation and asset use decisions.

The writer is a Partner at Deloitte East Africa. He is an author who writes and speaks widely on corporate reporting topics.