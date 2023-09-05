Columnists Devolved graft remains the biggest hurdle to universal healthcare coverage(UHC).

By OTIENO PANYA

Access to good healthcare is a fundamental human right and a responsibility of every regime. The framers of the Kenya Constitution devolved the health system to improve service delivery, stimulate innovation, and to promote accountability and transparency. However, 10 years later, the healthcare system has very little to show.

The attainment of universal health care (UHC) in Kenya has remained elusive majorly due to rampant corruption in the health sector.

Successive Auditor-General’s reports have from time to time revealed irregular payments to non-existing suppliers, diversion of funds and double payment for goods and widespread fraud in the health sector.

Just recently, Global Fund raised a red flag over suspected fake suppliers demanding Sh1.66 billion from Kenya Medical Supplies Agencies (Kemsa).

Corruption can make the difference between living and dying, especially for poor people in rural counties. For instance, studies indicate that child mortality correlates more strongly with national corruption levels than with literacy, access to clean water, or even vaccination rates.

Most deaths, especially of children in rural areas, are indirectly attributed to corruption due to a lack of drugs and sometimes medical personnel in the hospitals.

Globally, an estimated seven percent of health spending, amounting to more than $500 billion per year, is lost to corruption and fraud.

Corruption in the health sector has severe consequences for access, quality, equity, efficiency, and efficacy of healthcare services.

It exposes already struggling families to fall into deeper poverty when they are forced to sell assets or go into debt in order to receive medication or treatment to their families or relatives for health services that they should have received without charge.

The government has made a few strides towards UHC , however, a part from corruption, there are also other key issues and challenges that need to be addressed including, health leadership and governance issues, and the need to strengthening the strategic health purchasing activities of the health system to curb corruption in the sector.

The writer is a procurement and contract management consultant.