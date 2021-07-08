Columnists Disclosures on regulated funds do the trick

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) CEO Wyckliffe Shamiah at a past event. FILE PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By JONATHAN STICHBURY

More by this Author Summary This year, funds pooled from the public under registered schemes crossed the Sh100 billion mark.

Over the last three years total assets held by Unit Trust CIS’s have grown by over 80 per cent to Sh104.7 billion.

Unit Trusts pool monies from many investors and those funds are invested in various asset classes including stocks, bonds or other approved asset types.

A small milestone was marked silently when this year, funds pooled from the public under registered schemes crossed the Sh100 billion mark.

This milestone was silently reported through the Capital Markets Authority’s Quarterly Statistical Bulletin for the first quarter of 2021 showing that assets managed in regulated Collective Investment Schemes (CIS) exceeded Sh100 billion for the first time.

It is noteworthy that over the last three years total assets held by Unit Trust CIS’s have grown by over 80 per cent to Sh104.7 billion.

These are small savers from as little as Sh5000 representing the broader economy and a wide range of aspiring individuals who lack the sophistication to invest in capital markets and so elect unit trusts to do so on their behalf.

Unit Trusts are regulated by the Capital Markets (Collective Investment Schemes) Regulations, 2001. These provide that each Unit Trust CIS should have both a licensed Fund Manager and Custodian as well as a Trustee, which must be a bank or financial institution approved by the CMA for that purpose.

The Unit Trust then pools monies from many investors and those funds are invested in various asset classes including stocks, bonds or other approved asset types.

To enhance governance, on 9th September 2020, through circular number 8, the CMA published the Guidance to Collective Investment Schemes on valuation, investment performance measurement, reporting and other related matters.

It became effective on 1st January 2021.

A robust asset management sector is critical for Kenyan savings to access the capital markets and to support the development and economic transformation of the country.

These regulations not only protect investors, but also inject the much needed investor confidence in a sector that has the potential to dramatically improve the investments and savings of Kenyans.

They are good for the industry and the country.